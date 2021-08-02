Nexa and SearchKings Teaming Up to Offer Businesses a Comprehensive Demand Generation Solution

"We regularly hear from clients that our 24/7 call, chat and text offerings help them significantly reduce costs while expanding service and lead capture," said Nexa CEO Jeff Mosler. "This partnership creates a new way to execute on that mission—clients can leverage the end-to-end SearchKings and Nexa solution to maximize speed-to-market and return on investment."

Rather than hiring and training in-house staff, customers can use SearchKings' expertise as a Google Premier Partner and Microsoft Elite Partner to create customized, lead-generating digital advertising campaigns and then leverage Nexa's expert-level virtual receptionist, call answering and live chat & text services to improve their response times and boost campaign lead conversion—driving down marketing costs and increasing revenue along the way.

"Lead generation is much more than just 'making the phone ring' in 2021," said SearchKings President Darryl Margaux. "Today, businesses are measured and graded on their ability to answer calls in real time, and provide accurate feedback to companies like Google and Microsoft in order to maximize campaign performance. By partnering with a company like Nexa, our customers are modernizing their business and paving the way for continued success in the ruthless world of digital advertising."

"From the onset of our relationship, it's been clear that Nexa and SearchKings shared a passion for creating high-value outcomes for our clients," said Mosler. "We're excited to partner with SearchKings and see how this comprehensive solution helps drive real growth for both our clients."

About Nexa Receptionist Holdings, LLC

Nexa Receptionists Holdings, LLC is a leading provider of tech-enabled business services for companies of all sizes across the United States, helping them grow and scale with 24/7 virtual receptionist, call answering & appointment scheduling, inbound & outbound sales, live chat & text, and client & patient intake services. The company's two brands, Nexa and Alert Communications , serve clients across industries like home services, healthcare, legal, real estate, retail & eCommerce and technology, among others. Founded in 1982, Nexa is headquartered in Phoenix with locations in Camarillo, CA, Richmond, VA and Austin, TX.

About SearchKings

Founded in 2009, SearchKings designs, builds, and manages digital advertising campaigns for small and mid-sized businesses in a variety of verticals including home services and professional services. With over 5000 customers, 1000+ five-star Google reviews, and 85 employees and growing, SearchKings is one of the fastest growing digital advertising agencies in North America.

