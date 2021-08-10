Nexa Receptionists Holdings, LLC Hires Pravin Chandrasoma As First-Ever Chief Technology Officer

"Nexa is on a tremendous growth trajectory, adding new services and more value for our customers at a rapid pace," says Nexa CEO Jeff Mosler. "As we began building out our next generation of infrastructure and enterprise applications, we knew it was time to expand our executive team to include a technology leader who will help pave the path forward."

"Pravin is a proven technology leader who has demonstrated the valuable overlap of scalable technology and business enablement. It's his blend of technology vision, rapid innovation and leadership that make him the best candidate for the role."

As Nexa's CTO, Chandrasoma's charge is to unify and streamline the technology organizations across Nexa and Alert Communications, while working to modernize the company's overall technology platform and equip employees with the right tools and innovative solutions that directly contribute to customer success.

"I see tremendous potential for Nexa and Alert, and I believe we are just getting started," says Chandrasoma. "The thing that attracted me the most to this role was the talented and dedicated people that I get to work with on a daily basis—it gives me an opportunity to really build something special."

With more than 20 years of experience in technology, Chandrasoma previously served as vice president of technology at LegalZoom. There, he built every team within the technology organization, growing it to more than 100 people while building a scalable and secure platform.

At Nexa, Chandrasoma's top priority is to leverage Nexa and Alert's ability to offer truly customized solutions to its clients while continuing to provide a tech-enabled service that fits the unique needs of any business. He's also focused on expanding the company's market share in the healthcare, home services and legal industries, and investing in and broadening the company's product offerings to give its clients more options when deciding how best to connect with their customers.

Nexa Receptionists Holdings, LLC is a leading provider of tech-enabled business services for companies of all sizes across the United States, helping them grow and scale with 24/7 virtual receptionist, call answering & appointment scheduling, inbound & outbound sales, live chat & text, and client & patient intake services. The company's two brands, Nexa and Alert Communications, serve clients across industries like home services, healthcare, legal, real estate, retail & eCommerce and technology, among others. Founded in 1982, the company is headquartered in Phoenix with locations in California, Virginia and Texas.

