nexAir acquires Atlanta-based medical gas supplier

ATLANTA, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- nexAir announced Friday that it has acquired the business operations and customers of Atlanta Medical Gases, LLC ("Atlanta Medical Gases"), a medical gas supplier located in the Atlanta, Georgia area. The healthcare customers of Atlanta Medical Gases will complement nexAir's strong medical gas presence in the greater Atlanta area and will benefit from a broad range of offerings nexAir provides to ensure the success of its customers.

"The addition of the strong customer relationships at Atlanta Medical Gases to our current healthcare-related services and operations will be beneficial to everyone and expand nexAir's customer base in the greater Atlanta area," according to Bill Proctor, nexAir's President. Proctor added, "nexAir is committed to a seamless transition for the customers of Atlanta Medical Gases and will provide the same high level of quality and service the customers have come to expect from Atlanta Medical Gases."

The transaction closed effective as of Friday, October 16th with nexAir to begin servicing these customers from its existing Atlanta-area locations this week.

About nexAir

nexAir is one of the largest privately-controlled distributors of atmospheric gases and welding supplies in the United States and is celebrating its 80th anniversary this year. nexAir, based in Memphis, Tennessee, serves customers across the southeastern United States and employs more than 700 employees at over 70 different locations. In addition to industrial, medical and specialty gases and welding supplies, nexAir also distributes specialized medical equipment, automation welding equipment and dry ice.

