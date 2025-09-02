NexaMotion Group CEO Neil Sethi Honored Among Crain's Cleveland Business Notable M&A Dealmakers

CLEVELAND, Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexaMotion Group (NMG) is pleased to announce that CEO Neil Sethi has been named among the distinguished 2025 Crain's Cleveland Business Notable M&A Dealmakers. Sethi joins an esteemed group of leaders whose vision and expertise have played a key role in shaping the economic growth of Northeast Ohio.

Neil Sethi

"It's a privilege to be recognized in this year's group of Crain's Cleveland Business Notable M&A Dealmakers. Our mergers and acquisitions team, under Kevin Rozsa's leadership, has been doing amazing work, and I'm proud to accept this honor on behalf of the entire NexaMotion Group team," Sethi said.

Over the past two years, NexaMotion Group has been on an aggressive growth and expansion plan, acquiring five different businesses that align with the company's long-term strategic plan, growth trajectory and goals. These acquisitions include C&M Auto Parts, Arch Auto Parts, PPi Automotive, City Auto Supply and 4M Parts Warehouse.

"At NexaMotion Group, our mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair, and with each acquisition, we strengthen our ability to serve customers more effectively. We look forward to what the future holds as we continue to expand and innovate," Sethi said.

Sethi and other 2025 Crain's Cleveland Business Notable M&A Dealmakers will be recognized on Sept. 11th.

About NexaMotion Group

NexaMotion Group's mission is to simplify complex vehicle repair to keep the world moving. NexaMotion Group helps automotive professionals shift into high gear with next-level solutions and innovation. Backed by 50 years at the forefront of the aftermarket industry, NexaMotion Group combines the power of strong connections and readily available supplies with over 125 locations. Learn more at https://www.nexamotiongroup.com/.

