Nexamp and Starbucks Support Energy Equity with Six New Community Solar Projects in Illinois

Projects will provide electricity savings to more than 1,100 residents and support local workforce development programs

BOSTON, July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexamp, the largest community solar provider in the country, announced today a partnership with Starbucks. By committing as a long-term renewable electricity purchaser, Starbucks will anchor the deployment of more than 40 Megawatts of solar energy in Illinois communities. The six new community solar projects being added to Nexamp's growing Illinois portfolio will provide significant electricity savings to more than 1,100 local residents who subscribe within the ComEd and Ameren utility territories.

The long-term agreement between Starbucks and Nexamp improves sustainability and enhances energy equity. Post this The community solar agreement between Nexamp and Starbucks enables the addition of more solar farms in Illinois, such as this Nexamp project already operating in Kingston.

In addition to the clean energy and savings benefits for communities, these solar farms also represent impactful employment opportunities and will accelerate Nexamp's workforce development initiatives in the state. Construction and operation on these six projects will help create several hundred new jobs, including roles for participants in Nexamp's new fellowship programs. Through partnerships with organizations such as City Colleges of Chicago, the Chicago Urban League, Uplift Community High School, 22C, and other Future Energy Jobs Act (FEJA) job training organizations, Nexamp is leading workforce development programs aimed at a wider range of communities.

"Starbucks is committed to our environmental promise to give more than we take, and we have a long history of renewable energy projects that bring clean energy to more communities," said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer. "We're proud to support Nexamp's efforts to bring community solar into areas where it can have the most impact and make savings opportunities available to community members."

Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai explains, "Community solar is a perfect way for retailers to make progress on their own sustainability goals while also playing a role in the build-out of renewable energy resources that have the ability to directly benefit their own customers. That was the case with Starbucks, which shares our vision of equitable access to community members. Climate change is one of the most important issues of the day and we can only make meaningful progress on decarbonization when companies come together to develop impactful, inclusive solutions."

Starbucks will only receive a portion of the renewable electricity credits for its support of Nexamp's Illinois operations. The remaining capacity on each project will be allocated to area residents and businesses through the Nexamp community solar program. Nexamp and Starbucks hope to expand this program to additional locations nationwide in the future.

Construction has begun on Nexamp's solar projects, and they are expected to come online beginning in 2025.

