Nexamp Chosen to Develop Three New Community Solar Projects in New Jersey

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexamp, a leader in developing and constructing successful community solar programs across the country, has been selected to build three new projects totaling more than 11 MWs in New Jersey as part of that state's Community Solar Energy Pilot Program. These new community solar sites will make it possible for residents to save money on their electricity costs while supporting the growth of renewables in the move toward New Jersey's goal of 100 percent clean energy by 2050.

Projects awarded to Nexamp include two 5 MW arrays that will be constructed on a closed Woodbine landfill and a 1.24 MW facility on a rooftop in South Brunswick Township. Nexamp is co-developing these projects with Infiniti Energy Services LLC, a full-service solar company based in Howell, New Jersey.

Administered by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, the Pilot Program reserves 40 percent of overall program capacity for projects in which at least 51 percent of the project's capacity serves low- to moderate-income (LMI) communities, which is an important component of Governor Murphy's clean energy agenda. All projects awarded in the first round, including the three Nexamp projects, are in fact completely dedicated to LMI residents. With community solar, LMI residents gain an opportunity to participate in a more equitable solar market through projects located within their electric public utility's distribution territory.

"Our mission as a company is to make energy clean, simple and accessible, which mirrors the goals of New Jersey's pilot program for community solar," said Zaid Ashai, CEO of Nexamp. "We look forward to working with these communities to make the many benefits of solar equally available to everyone. With thousands of community solar customers across multiple states today, Nexamp has a proven record of success in developing programs that work."

Applications for the Pilot Program were evaluated and selected based on factors such as LMI and environmental justice inclusion, project siting considerations, program offering and discount, community engagement, availability to residential subscribers and more.

"I am gratified that the N.J. Board of Public Utilities has selected the location of the Borough of Woodbine's former landfill for the establishment of a community solar project. This will allow for the repurposing of an otherwise unusable landfill site and bring renewable energy into the community in a way that will benefit both Woodbine and the community at large while addressing a long-term goal of my administration in abating this environmental issue," stated Mayor William Pikolycky. "This project is a win-win for our community and the environment."

The Nexamp community solar program is unique in that it requires no credit check to enroll, there are no upfront costs and there is no fee to cancel. Homeowners, renters, small businesses, non-profits and others are eligible to participate. Visit www.nexamp.com.

