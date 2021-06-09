Nexamp Elevates Chris Clark to Chief Development Officer

BOSTON, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexamp, a national clean energy company and decarbonization leader, has named Chris Clark as Chief Development Officer. Clark has been with Nexamp for more than a dozen years, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development, a role in which he drove the rapid expansion of the company's portfolio of solar and energy storage projects across the country.

"Under Chris's leadership, Nexamp's development team has evolved from a regional provider to a national leader, evidenced by the company's multi-gigawatt asset pipeline spanning more than 15 states," said Zaid Ashai, Nexamp CEO. "Chris is a proven leader who has built a stellar team. He is ideally suited to execute Nexamp's next phase of growth with the urgency expected by our customers and required by our collective decarbonization goals."

As Chief Development Officer, Clark will be responsible for Nexamp's expansion into the utility scale market segment, the build-out of its energy storage business unit and its portfolio of clean energy offerings to end-use customers. Clark also will continue to guide the company's market-entry approaches and oversee the development and deployment of distributed generation and community solar assets—for which Nexamp has been a perennial leader during his tenure—in both existing and emerging markets alike.

"I am deeply excited by the opportunity this new role affords and emboldened by the global challenge at hand," noted Clark. "Being part of the journey so far has been incredibly rewarding. And while the climate crisis we face today is daunting, I am optimistic that with the team we have in place, the advancement of renewable technologies, and the policy momentum at our backs, Nexamp will advance real change against one of the most defining issues of our time."

Prior to joining Nexamp, Clark held leadership positions with private and public entities in the clean energy space, where he was responsible for a range of project development and management activities.

About Nexamp

Nexamp is leading the transformation to the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions that make clean energy more accessible for our customers and partners. Our comprehensive solar and energy storage capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations—enable clean energy savings and benefits for more customers. Nexamp's industry-leading community solar platform makes solar an option for anyone, offering guaranteed savings on annual electricity costs. With more than 300 MW of renewable energy generating assets currently in operation, we are building a decarbonized energy future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexamp Inc.

Contact: Keith Hevenor, [email protected], 978-496-0098

SOURCE Nexamp

Related Links

www.nexamp.com

