Nexamp Secures $440 Million in Debt Financing for Solar and Energy Storage Portfolio

"The strong lender interest in response to this portfolio demonstrates the momentum behind the renewable energy industry and is a clear validation of Nexamp's approach," noted Peter Tawczynski, Chief Financial Officer, Nexamp. "We have built the most progressive and accessible community solar model available today, removing many of the traditional barriers and making it simple for customers to partner with Nexamp. As we bolster our solar portfolio with energy storage solutions, we look forward to launching new products in more geographies and delivering savings to our expanding customer base."

The financing arrangement, combined with Nexamp's uniquely integrated business model, positions the company for accelerated growth in the coming year. Nexamp develops, acquires, builds, owns and operates its solar and storage projects, while securing and managing a rapidly growing customer subscriber base of more than 25,000 homes and businesses. With nearly 300 new solar and storage projects in the pipeline, this financing recognizes Nexamp's unrivaled capacity to make clean energy accessible quickly to more communities.

"Nexamp aims to help our customers and partners accelerate their decarbonization journey. Our community solar platform is an increasingly important part of that process for many, combining meaningful cost savings with a simple way to contribute to the clean energy revolution," said Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai. "This financing enables Nexamp to double down on our own urgent mission to deliver sustainable energy options for our customers in an equitable manner."

"Distributed power generation—and community solar in particular—is a growing segment of the renewable energy market that plays a vital role in reducing carbon emissions with the participation of a wide range of community members, and Nexamp is a reputable market leader in this field," says Takaki Sakai, Managing Director of MUFG's Project Finance team that led the financing. "MUFG is honored to help Nexamp advance its continued growth through the successful closing of this landmark debt financing—one of the largest to have been provided to a community solar portfolio—and we look forward to continuing our strong partnership."

About Nexamp

Nexamp is leading the transformation to the new energy economy with proven solar and storage solutions that make clean energy more accessible. Our comprehensive solar and energy storage capabilities—including project development and acquisition, design, construction, and operations—make it possible to extend clean energy savings and benefits to more customers. Nexamp's industry-leading community solar platform makes solar an option for anyone, providing guaranteed savings on their annual electricity costs. With more than 300 MW of renewable energy generating assets currently in operation, we are building a decarbonized energy future. Visit us at www.nexamp.com.

