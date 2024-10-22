Nexans Canada launches new MOBIWAY® SPEED cable reel system to support electricians

MOBIWAY® SPEED is a revolutionary solution for Canadian electricians, specifically designed for the residential market. It enhances both the efficiency of cable installation and the safety of electricians.

The system features ergonomic handles, a plug-and-play design, and stackability, allowing multiple cables to be pulled simultaneously while keeping workspaces organized and secure. Each reel holds up to 200 meters of cable for more wire and less waste.

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexans, a global organization and key driver for the world's transition to a more connected and sustainable future, is excited to announce the launch of the Mobiway® Speed cable reel system. This innovative solution is engineered to enhance cable installation efficiency, ergonomics, and maneuverability, marking a revolution over traditional reels.

With Mobiway® Speed, Nexans aims to make cable transport, organization, and installation easier for electricians. As Canada embraces more energy-intensive and electrified technologies - like electric vehicles (EVs), smart homes, and renewable energy solutions - safe and efficient cable installation is more critical than ever. Mobiway® Speed is designed to meet this need by offering a spool that is easier to carry with ergonomic handles, easier to pull with a plug-and-play pulling system, stable with rubber feet, and stackable to optimize space. Additionally, it holds up to 200 meters of cable, surpassing the 150-meter capacity of traditional reels.

"Nexans designed Mobiway® Speed with the needs of Canadian electricians in mind," said Tim King, General Manager and Vice President, Nexans North America. "This innovative system is a major step forward in supporting the energy transition and the growing demand for electrification across Canada. By enabling faster and more efficient cable installations, Mobiway Speed will help electricians save time and improve productivity. When we designed this system, electricians were at the heart of every decision."

The Mobiway® Speed cable reel system represents Nexans' commitment to developing products that address the evolving needs of electricians while supporting Canada's energy transition. With its combination of ergonomics, functionality, and Canadian craftsmanship, Mobiway® Speed is set to become an essential tool for professionals across the country.

Nexans has played a crucial role in the electrification of the planet and is committed to electrifying the future. With approximately 28,500 people in 41 countries, the Group is paving the way to a new world of safe, sustainable and decarbonized electricity that is accessible to everyone. In 2023, Nexans generated 6.5 billion euros in standard sales. The Group is a leader in the design and manufacturing of cable systems and services across four main business areas: Power Generation & Transmission, Distribution, Usage and Industry & Solutions.

