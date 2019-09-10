Nexant Announces New Sustainability in Plastics Course

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexant , a leading advisor in the energy and chemicals sector, has announced a new workshop that gives attendees a greater understanding of the fundamentals of the plastics industry and how we can take action to achieve a more sustainable model for the future. Plastic professionals (supply chain, purchasing, manufacturing, material and application design, recycling/recovery), material sustainability professionals, and other stakeholders (policy makers, NGOs, educators) are invited to attend. This course will be led by Nexant's Senior Trainer, Ron Horton , and Professor/Consultant Ken Miller , who have a combined 79 years of experience in chemicals and plastics.

Fundamentals of Plastics for a More Sustainable World

Versatile, durable, and affordable, plastic materials are inescapably embedded into every aspect of our daily activities. Yet the impact of end-of-use waste and evolving expectations across the plastics value chain are putting pressure on the industry for change.

Objectives:

Understand the fundamentals of the plastics industry and how its feedstocks relate to the energy world.

Explore the short and long term impact of plastics on global sustainability and review the portfolio of actions required to achieve a circular model.

Acquire the knowledge that professionals in the plastic industry need to transform the plastic value chain and applications into a source of sustainability solutions and a future of guilt-free growth.

Be inspired by examples of current best practices.

Topics:

Plastic value chain, sustainability solutions, and challenges

Hydrocarbon feedstocks and chemical streams, cost, regional supply implications

Industry profitability, major players, and growth forecasts

Linear vs. circular economy model for plastics

Historical perspective on plastic industry: volume, applications, fate at the end of use.

The "Re" Triad: Reduce, Reuse, Recycle: what works?

Other essential "Re's": Recovery, Redesign, Remediation, Renewables, and Regulation

Role of public policy, Extended Producer Responsibility, consumer trends

Actions of major brands and producers across the plastic value chain

Total system approach to plastics sustainability

To find out more, read our white paper on plastics in a more sustainable world . You can also read what Nexant is doing as a company to ensure corporate responsibility and sustainable practices.

