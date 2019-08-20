Nexant Announces New Vice President of Energy & Chemical Advisory Team in Houston, Texas

HOUSTON, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexant, a global consultancy to the energy and petrochemical industries, is very pleased to announce the addition of a new Vice President, Honn Tudor, to the Energy & Chemical Advisory (E&CA) team located in downtown Houston. Mr. Tudor is an industry veteran with over 30 years of plant operations, marketing, and consulting experience.

The US Gulf Coast (USGC) contains the greatest concentration of process and engineering companies in the world. Nexant actively works with most of these companies and financial interests, with current active projects in the following areas:

Monitoring construction and progress as Independent Engineers

Current engagements for LNG, methanol, fertilizer, cracker, and derivative facilities, as well as terminal infrastructure

Assessments of commercial and emerging technologies for both conventional (gas processing, refining, and petrochemicals) and renewables (wind, solar, bio-based, MSW conversion, etc.)

Market analysis for all fuels and primary/derivative chemicals

In-depth Nexant Subscriptions & Reports on process industry metrics and markets

Training workshops based in Houston , focused on Petrochemicals and Sustainability

"Honn brings a wealth of practical experience covering a wide range of the petrochemical industry, including olefins, aromatics, and polymers. He has spent 25 years in industry operations and management, primarily at plants in Texas and Louisiana, with some stints overseas. Most recently, Honn has been an industry consultant involved in cost and operational benchmarking. He is a welcome addition and will continue to drive Nexant's services to our Gulf Coast clients," says Bruce Burke, Senior Vice President for E&CA's activities in the Americas.

"I look forward to helping Nexant's USGC clients benefit from our unique blend of products and services. The US Gulf Coast is one of the worlds best regions for development of energy and chemical opportunities and I am excited to work in such a dynamic environment," says Honn Tudor, Vice President, Energy & Chemicals Advisory.

ABOUT NEXANT

Nexant is a premier provider of technology enabled solutions to the Energy and Utility Industries. For over 50 years, through a combination of business and technical expertise, Nexant has been enabling management teams, investors, and lenders to make better decisions. Nexant's clients include over 300 chemical and petroleum majors, financial institutions, Fortune 500 companies, and over 200 utility and software services customers. The Energy & Chemical Advisory (E&CA) business unit has an established network of consulting centers in San Francisco, New York, Houston, London, Bahrain, Bangkok, and Singapore.

SOURCE Nexant

Related Links

https://www.nexant.com

