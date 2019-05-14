Nexant Launches Online Training Course for Global Petrochemical Industry and Offers Free Module

LONDON, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexant has developed a new online course to provide a convenient way for industry professionals to get the training they need without being out-of-office. Split into seven sections, the online version of Nexant's highly-acclaimed Global Petrochemical Industry course includes petrochemical value chains, from oil and gas to the basic building blocks and the main intermediates, polymers, and end uses. The online course maintains the same quality content as the public and in-house courses and is available in an accessible format, allowing users to choose when and where they learn.

Here are some of the advantages of the new online Global Petrochemical Industry training course:

Watch Vice President of Nexant Training, Manuel Asali , deliver expertly written content in bite-sized modules

, deliver expertly written content in bite-sized modules Purchase a single module, a selection of modules, or the whole course.

Only pay for relevant, desired topics.

Enjoy the flexibility to study wherever and whenever is convenient.

Keep all purchased content forever, referring back to it when needed.

Learn at a pace that is right for your schedule.

This online course can be purchased by an individual user, or packaged and licensed for an entire team. No matter how many employees there are, Nexant's new online training course ensures all employees will come away with the same quality of knowledge and the opportunity for flexible personal and professional development.

"We wanted to create an online course that not only provides the content of our famous Global Petrochemical Industry course, but that also delivers it in an engaging and enjoyable way. We are making the learning available to all, regardless of location, time, or financial constraints. We believe we have achieved this, and we hope you enjoy our online training course." Manuel Asali – Vice President, Nexant Training

For a short time, Nexant is providing access to a free module from the online training course.

About Nexant Energy & Chemicals Advisory

Nexant, a global leader, has experienced industry professionals providing services in all key regions. For over 50 years, through a combination of business and technical expertise, Nexant has been enabling management teams, investors, and lenders to make better decisions.

Nexant Consulting advises on projects ranging from hydrocarbon resource master planning, through project implementation in refining, gas processing, and petrochemicals and fertilizers. Nexant delivers on-going business optimization support, dispute resolution, and transaction support in M&A or disposal situations.

Nexant Subscriptions and Reports provide clients with comprehensive analytics, forecasts, and insights for the chemicals, polymers, energy, and cleantech industries.

Nexant Training provides the industry's leading Petrochemical training courses and workshops, and has trained over 10,000 Chemical industry professionals globally for more than 30 years.

