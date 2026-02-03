Nexar Appoints Former Miami Mayor Francis Suarez to Board as Physical AI Deploys in Cities

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexar , a leader in AI-powered mobility solutions and one of the largest distributed vision networks on U.S. roads, today announced the appointment of Francis Suarez to its Board of Directors, as public trust—not technological capability—emerges as the primary barrier to deploying AI systems on public roads.

AI systems are already operating in real environments, interacting with people and infrastructure every day. What remains uneven are the standards that govern them: clear visibility into real-world performance, shared definitions of safety, and enforceable accountability when systems fail.

"If AI is going to operate on public roads, the public deserves clarity on how safety is measured, who's accountable, and what happens when something goes wrong," said Suarez. "Trust doesn't come from slogans. It comes from evidence, transparency, and real-world performance."

Suarez joins Nexar following the company's recent launch of BADAS, a foundation model trained on more than 10 billion miles of real-world driving data, and Nexar Apex, a real-world testing standard designed to evaluate AI system readiness based on observed road behavior rather than simulated scenarios or intent-based claims.

Nexar aggregates anonymized video and sensor data from a large network of connected vehicles, providing objective visibility into how roads—and AI systems operating on them—behave in practice. The company says this kind of evidence is increasingly essential as regulation shifts from policy intent to measurable enforcement.

"As AI systems move into safety-critical deployment, trust becomes a gating factor," said Zach Greenberger, CEO of Nexar. "Francis brings the perspective of cities, where accountability is immediate, public, and unavoidable. That lens is critical as we work with regulators and industry partners to define what responsible deployment actually looks like."

Nexar turns cars into vision sensors to understand the world. Its platform powers vision-connected services and apps at scale, making new vision-based applications for better driving powered by a crowd-sourced vision feed. Using anonymous, aggregated data captured from this network, Nexar has developed a portfolio of vision-based data services for the autonomous vehicle industry and public and private sector partners to make roadways safer and more efficient.

