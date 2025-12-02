Nexar Named to Inc.'s 2025 Best in Business List for General Excellence

The annual list recognizes the industry-leading companies that are the best at what they do

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexar, a leader in AI-powered mobility solutions, today announced it has been named to the Inc. Best in Business list in the General Excellence category. The recognition follows a breakthrough year for the company, marked by industry-leading research that leveraged half a billion miles of real-world driving data to advance safety for vulnerable road users—pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists who account for thousands of traffic fatalities annually.

The recognition honors companies that, through exceptional execution, have achieved significant milestones and core business wins, like customer expansion, key product launches, increased market share, and industry-defining accomplishments. Companies from a wide range of industries – such as technology, health care, finance, and retail – have been recognized for their success and their positive influence on the business world.

"Each Best in Business honoree achieved a breakthrough moment this year. Some unveiled groundbreaking innovations while others launched savvy marketing campaigns or strategically implemented AI in their companies," says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. "No matter what their business win looked like, their projects and initiatives had a sizable impact on their company and even on their industry at large, making them worthy of this honor."

Inc.'s Best in Business Awards are open to companies of all sizes and types, in all industries and locations. Public, private, nonprofit, subsidiary, U.S.-based, and international companies are all encouraged to apply. Inc. editors and reporters hand-review every application and select Best in Business honorees that, in each of the award categories, have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole.

"At Nexar, we believe the path to safer roads runs through collaboration—sharing data and insights across the industry, not hoarding them," said Zach Greenberger, CEO of Nexar. "This recognition reflects our commitment to closing critical safety gaps for the most vulnerable people on our roads: pedestrians, cyclists, and motorcyclists. That's the kind of impact we're here to make."

About Nexar

Nexar turns cars into vision sensors to understand the world. Its platform powers vision-connected services and apps at scale, making new vision-based applications for better driving powered by a crowd-sourced vision feed. Using anonymous, aggregated data captured from this network, Nexar has developed a portfolio of vision-based data services for the autonomous vehicle industry and public and private sector partners to make roadways safer and more efficient. More information at https://www.nexar-ai.com/ .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

