NexBank Capital, Inc. Promotes Brian Ralston to Chief Operating Officer

DALLAS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc., a financial holding company based in Dallas, today announced that Brian Ralston has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of the company, effective November 21, 2025. In this expanded leadership role, Ralston will focus on the operational alignment and integration of the company's business divisions. Additionally, Ralston will oversee the deposit and funding strategy of the banking subsidiary and drive future growth across its investments and securities platforms, while continuing to lead the mortgage banking unit.

This appointment follows Ralston's successful three-year term as Chief Mortgage Banking Officer and his 13-year tenure with NexBank. With over 20 years of experience, his leadership has been instrumental in generating exponential growth for the mortgage banking business. Previously, Ralston served as Senior Vice President, Mortgage Banking where he introduced new product and service offerings and expanded the geographic reach nationwide, significantly increasing funding volume and positioning NexBank as a top mortgage lender for consecutive years.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a Dallas-based financial holding company with over $18 billion in assets. It provides financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide. Through its subsidiary, NexBank, the largest privately held bank in Texas based on assets, it offers institutional banking, commercial banking, and mortgage banking services.

