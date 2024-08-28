NexBank, NexPoint Philanthropies, and Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity Team Up to Build Six Homes in Dallas County

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank, the largest privately held bank based in Texas, and NexPoint Philanthropies Dallas, Inc. ("NexPoint Philanthropies"), the philanthropic arm of NexPoint, an alternative investment firm based in Dallas, have partnered with Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity to address the need for sustainable and affordable housing in the community. Dallas Habitat received a $750,000 grant from NexBank and NexPoint Philanthropies to sponsor the construction of six new homes for families in the Dallas area.

The affordable housing grant supports Dallas Habitat's construction of two new single-family homes each year for the next three years. In addition, NexBank employees have committed to volunteering on the construction projects. The three- to four-bedroom homes will be built throughout Dallas County and the future homeowners will qualify through Dallas Habitat's homeowner requirements.

Since 2017, NexBank and Dallas Habitat have worked together to help low- and moderate-income families achieve home ownership. NexBank has supported Habitat through grants and sponsorships including covering the closing costs for Habitat's loans in their affordable housing program. In addition, NexBank has financed approximately $18.8 million new affordable homes for Habitat over the course of their partnership.

Ashley Brundage, Chief Executive Officer and President of Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity and Dallas Neighborhood Homes, said, "Dallas Habitat is dedicated to reshaping Dallas through the profound impact of affordable homeownership. By forging powerful public-private partnerships with NexBank and NexPoint, we are not just addressing poverty—we are dismantling it and driving a transformative change in our community."

"NexBank believes every individual and family deserves access to affordable housing, and we are committed to providing the support needed to make a difference," said Sharon Lahr, Chief Compliance Officer of NexBank. "We thank Dallas Habitat for giving us the opportunity to partner with them and make this positive impact in our community."

Sharon Lahr is also a Dallas Habitat board member and Chairman of the Board of Dallas Habitat's mortgage company, Dallas Neighborhood Homes. "Our partnership continues to grow each year and we support the Dallas Habitat team in other ways including lending to help boost local affordable housing efforts."

About NexBank

NexBank is the largest privately held bank based in Texas with assets of $15 billion and a charter that dates to 1922. NexBank provides institutional banking, commercial banking, and mortgage banking services to meet the needs of its clients, which include institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide. NexBank is a subsidiary of NexBank Capital, Inc., a financial services company. Member FDIC | Equal Housing Lender | www.NexBank.com

About NexPoint Philanthropies Dallas, Inc.

NexPoint Philanthropies is comprised of corporate giving, employee matches, and a group of charitable entities that operate as supporting organizations to community foundations. They work in the local community to effect change across a number of issue areas, including education and research, youth and family, affordable housing, veterans and law enforcement, and equity and inclusion.

About Dallas Area Habitat for Humanity

Through affordable homeownership opportunities, financial education, advocacy, and neighborhood empowerment programs, Dallas Habitat transforms families, revitalizes neighborhoods, and is working together to build a better Dallas. Strategically bringing together public and private funding, community leadership and vision, and thousands of volunteers — we will break the cycle of poverty and transform our communities. In the last 20 years alone, Dallas Habitat has built or rehabbed homes for more than 1,300 low-income families using affordable homeownership as an anchor for hope, change, and stability. Since its inception in 1986, Habitat as invested nearly $200 million in more than 25 Dallas-area neighborhoods. Learn more at www.dallasareahabitat.org, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), or YouTube pages, or by following #dallashabitat.

