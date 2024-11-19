NexBridge Launches First Regulated Public Offering of Tokenized U.S. Treasury Bills

Alongside Bitfinex Securities, NexBridge seeks to bring regulated Treasury exposure leveraging Bitcoin's Liquid Network and Blockstream's AMP technology

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador , Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBridge , a digital asset issuer specializing in the tokenization of financial assets, today announced the launch of USTBL, the first regulated offering of tokenized U.S. Treasury exposure built on Bitcoin technology. The initial offering has a soft cap of $30 million, providing investors with efficient access to U.S. Treasury returns through a regulated digital asset structure.

While Treasury Bill tokenization has been explored before, this marks the first on-chain, regulated public offering executed with the goal of setting standardized rules for issuers to ensure interoperability and compliance across exchanges and jurisdictions.

"We are establishing a new standard for how financial markets can operate in the digital age," said Michele Crivelli, Founder of NexBridge. "By leveraging Bitcoin's technology and infrastructure, we're laying the foundation for a globally accessible financial ecosystem, bringing tokenized U.S. Treasuries to investors worldwide while maintaining full regulatory compliance."

Key Facts of the Announcement:

USTBL is built on Bitcoin 's Liquid Network , using Blockstream's Asset Management Platform ( AMP ) , issuance and management, enabling standardized compliance rules that work across jurisdictions while maintaining the security and transparency guarantees that Bitcoin is known for. Blockstream, led by renowned cryptographer Dr. Adam Back as CEO, is the technical provider for the Liquid Network. The upcoming issuance of USTBL is anticipated to increase the total value of real-world assets (RWAs) on the network to over $2 billion , representing more than 15% of the entire blockchain-based RWA market.

, issuance and management, enabling standardized compliance rules that work across jurisdictions while maintaining the security and transparency guarantees that is known for. Blockstream, led by renowned cryptographer Dr. as CEO, is the technical provider for the Liquid Network. The upcoming issuance of USTBL is anticipated to increase the total value of real-world assets (RWAs) on the network to over , representing more than 15% of the entire blockchain-based RWA market. NexBridge is joining the Liquid Federation , a geographically and geopolitically diverse group of more than 70 Bitcoin companies and exchanges that govern the Liquid Network, Bitcoin 's leading sidechain and layer-2 solution specializing in digital asset issuances, such as securities, bonds, and stablecoins.

, a geographically and geopolitically diverse group of more than 70 companies and exchanges that govern the Liquid Network, 's leading sidechain and layer-2 solution specializing in digital asset issuances, such as securities, bonds, and stablecoins. Operating under El Salvador's Digital Asset Law , which provides the clearest regulatory framework for tokenized securities globally, this regulatory alignment means USTBL is a fully compliant digital asset, blending traditional financial security with blockchain's decentralized advantages.

, which provides the clearest regulatory framework for tokenized securities globally, this regulatory alignment means USTBL is a fully compliant digital asset, blending traditional financial security with blockchain's advantages. Bitfinex Securities, the first platform to receive a Digital Asset License under El Salvador's 2023 securities law, will be listing USTBL with an initial soft cap offering set at $30 million .

A Solution to Traditional Financial Barriers

USTBL directly addresses two primary challenges in traditional finance: accessibility and cost.

The traditional system for accessing U.S. Treasury exposure requires multiple intermediaries - custodian banks, paying agents, asset managers, and trading venues. By using Bitcoin's technology to tokenize U.S. Treasuries, NexBridge lowers entry costs, reducing the reliance on intermediaries and associated fees and thus, providing a simplified and cost-effective investment avenue.

"At Blockstream, we're committed to building the financial infrastructure of tomorrow, and NexBridge's vision aligns seamlessly with our mission," said Dr. Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream. "By using Blockstream's AMP technology on the Liquid Network, NexBridge is advancing a more open and interconnected financial ecosystem and accelerating the adoption of blockchain-based financial infrastructure on a global scale."

"Bitfinex Securities is proud to collaborate with NexBridge on the first regulated public offering of tokenized U.S. Treasury Bills in El Salvador. This issuance represents a significant step forward in financial technology by merging the security of government-backed securities with the adaptability and efficiency of digital assets," said Jesse Knutson, Head of Operations at Bitfinex Securities.

Financial inclusion is at the core of NexBridge's mission, enabling investors from various backgrounds to gain access to assets and financial products they otherwise would not have been able to invest in. With USTBL, NexBridge is democratizing access to stable, regulated financial assets, while maintaining institutional-grade security and compliance standards.

"The launch of USTBL demonstrates our commitment to building the future of capital markets on Bitcoin technology," said Nicolas Cane, CEO of NexBridge. "Traditional finance is ready to embrace blockchain, but they need standards and interoperability, not fragmentation. By building on Bitcoin's technology through the Liquid Network, we're creating a unified standard that enables seamless movement of assets between jurisdictions and exchanges."

About NexBridge

NexBridgeⓇ is a digital asset issuer specializing in the tokenization of financial assets—including publicly traded securities, private investment funds, and project-specific financial instruments. As a Digital Asset Service Provider (DASP), NexBridge provides comprehensive support to issuers, from strategic analysis to administrative management, helping them succeed in the digital finance landscape. The company's commitment to security, transparency, and compliance underpins its mission to make traditional financial assets accessible to a global audience through blockchain technology.

For more information about USTBL and NexBridge, visit issuance website at ustbl.io and issuer website at nexbridge.io.

About Blockstream

Founded in 2014, Blockstream is a global leader in Bitcoin and blockchain infrastructure, with offices and team members distributed around the world. Serving as the technical provider for the Liquid Network, Blockstream offers a sidechain solution that enables secure, trustless Bitcoin swap settlements and robust smart contracts, empowering financial institutions to tokenize assets efficiently. The company's Core Lightning is a leading implementation of the open Lightning Network protocol, widely adopted for enterprise Bitcoin Lightning Network deployments. Blockstream Jade, an open-source hardware wallet, delivers advanced security for Bitcoin and Liquid assets in an easy-to-use form factor. For consumers, Blockstream Green is a highly secure and user-friendly Bitcoin wallet.

About Bitfinex Securities

Founded in 2021, Bitfinex Securities seeks to harness the technological advancements of the digital asset industry to transform global capital markets. With real-time settlement, 24/7/365 trading capabilities, access to global liquidity, and support for self-custody, Bitfinex Securities aims to create more efficient, cost-effective, and seamless interactions between investors and issuers. Bitfinex Securities is regulated in Kazakhstan and El Salvador.

