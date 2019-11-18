Nexcelom Supports Biotech Startups with a Donation of Five Cellometer Auto 2000, an Automated Cell Viability Counter, to LabCentral

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexcelom Biosciences announced the donation of five Cellometer Auto 2000 Automated Cell Viability Counters to LabCentral. This will support advances in cell-based assays and cellular analysis. Nexcelom has built a solid reputation for helping the scientific community understand the value of using fluorescent dye-based cell counting methodologies for primary cells, such as PBMCs and immune cells, to improve the accuracy of results. The rise of immune-oncology and adoptive cell therapy is driving the boom of several biotech startup organizations that use the types of protocols and methods developed on Cellometer instruments by Nexcelom.

"Nexcelom has at its core, the drive to bring the highest quality tools to the life sciences community," according to Scott McMenemy, Regional Business Development Manager, Nexcelom Bioscience LLC. "The sponsorship of LabCentral is a proud moment for us, as we continue to serve leading edge biotech companies in their journey from startup to the clinic, here in Cambridge, Massachusetts and around the world."

"Cell counting can no longer be considered a trivial exercise," remarked Jean Qiu CTO and Founder of Nexcelom Bioscience LLC. "Rather it has become a highly sophisticated qualification parameter for precision medicine especially in cell therapy and product safety attributes. Nexcelom is proud to help new organizations start off with key tools for better biology."

"Our mission is to help create the next generation of powerhouse biotech companies by providing entrepreneurs and innovative life-sciences startups with the space and cutting-edge technology they need to test, challenge, and nurture early ideas," Celina Chang, Senior Director Lab Operations, LabCentral informed. "Nexcelom Bioscience's sponsorship will give our resident companies access to valuable Image Cytometry and cell counting technology essential in day-to-day lab work."

About Nexcelom: Headquartered in Lawrence, MA, Nexcelom Bioscience LLC is a manufacturer of innovative Cellometer®, Cellaca™ MX, and Celigo® image cytometry products for cell analysis. Nexcelom's solutions automate time-consuming procedures, enabling scientists to focus less on the process and more on the research results. Contact Nexcelom Bioscience at +1 978-327-5340 or visit www.nexcelom.com

Contact: Dr. Kapil Kumar, VP of Global Strategy and Marketing, (978) 483-8191, kkumar@nexcelom.com

SOURCE Nexcelom Bioscience

Related Links

https://www.nexcelom.com

