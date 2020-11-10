Nexcess and Oliver POS Team Up to Bridge the Gap Between Ecommerce and Brick & Mortar Retail

New application opportunities that elevate the customer experience and drive revenue at point of sale are limitless. Tweet this

"Typically, in-store and online sales run entirely separate from one another, leading to mismatched inventories, scattered data, and a lot of wasted time" says Jan Stilling, CRO of Oliver. "With Oliver POS technology, your WooCommerce store stays completely synced with your physical store at all times."

Nexcess is at the forefront of continuous innovation for WooCommerce and the store owners and agencies who use the platform. Through the partnership, Nexcess will be the first solution provider to include this technology as a core feature of their Managed WooCommerce offering, giving SMBs and enterprises a much-needed tool to bridge the data gap between retail storefronts, online stores, pop-up shops and other outlets.

Even greater opportunities lie in the Oliver POS app store where Nexcess will be actively leading new app development. The tool is designed to be customized, welcoming new apps that simplify POS interactions including marketing, accounting, scheduling tools and more -- everything to make sales conversions easier.

"New application opportunities that elevate the customer experience and drive revenue at point of sale are limitless," says Chris Lema, VP of Product at Nexcess. "As ecommerce channels expand, the need for tech and data synchronization becomes even more important. We're excited to be leading the way through open source innovation that provides tremendous value to the industry."

