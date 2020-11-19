Nexcess Announces Partnership with Recapture to Help Customers Convert Abandoned Carts into Dollars

We're always innovating ways to make digital commerce better for our customers, including driving conversions... Tweet this

"At Nexcess, our focus is SMB stores and the freelancers and agencies that serve them. That focus means we're always innovating ways to make digital commerce better for our customers, including driving conversion for their ecommerce investments. As one of the best shopping cart abandonment and email marketing solutions on the market, Recapture is an easy and cost-effective solution that offers proven results and will be a tremendous asset in boosting customer lifetime value for the sites we manage," said Chris Lema, VP, Product at Nexcess.

Under the partnership, the Recapture application will be integrated into the Nexcess hosting platform so that any customer running WooCommerce can benefit from Recapture's cart abandonment features right away. Nexcess customers can begin using Recapture for free, with reasonable fees that scale as their store's profits grow.

"We're proud to partner with Nexcess to bring our feature-rich solution to their trusted managed commerce platform. Merchants implementing Recapture will see an average of 10%+ boost to gross monthly revenue via abandoned cart recovery," said Dave Rodenbaugh, Co-founder of Recapture.

About Nexcess

A truly managed, high-performance Cloud solution built to optimize Magento, WooCommerce and WordPress sites, stores and applications, Nexcess has been serving SMBs and the designers, developers and agencies who create for them for more than 20 years. Nexcess holds data centers around the world that deliver performance, reliability, auto-scaling and management control through our best-in-class open stack cloud platform. As a point of pride, Magento was invented on Nexcess Servers. Known for continuous innovation, modern technology, a scalable platform and access to world-class eCommerce and technical expertise, Nexcess has a product for every project and comprehensive management for sites and stores of every size. Nexcess is a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, which serves over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage 10 global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years. For more information about Nexcess, visit https://www.nexcess.net/ .

