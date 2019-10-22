Nexcess Becomes Platinum Partner of Magento Association

DETROIT, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts in ecommerce, Nexcess and Magento are joining forces. The premier web host and popular platform are announcing a 3-year platinum partnership between Nexcess and the Magento Association (MA) driving the ongoing Nexcess initiative to expand its footprint into the Magento community.

"Magento Association is thrilled to announce its partnership with Nexcess. Nexcess is a highly engaged community member in the Magento ecosystem, already well-known to many as a trusted hosting partner," said Magento Association Chair, Joe Warren. "This community partnership will bring significant year round value to the Association in the form of digital content and thought leadership. As a Platinum partner, Nexcess is committing early stage resources to support and grow peer education and programming."

Nexcess brings over 20 years of experience hosting web applications to Magento, and has been working with Magento merchants since the platform was first built on Nexcess servers. Nexcess will be the only hosting company at the platinum partner level.

"Nexcess is committed to the entire Magento Community, assisting merchants of all sizes, regardless of the version they're running. For almost 20 years we've shown a continued commitment to over 13,000 clients and provided them with the best hosting solutions and support available," said Nexcess EVP & General Manager, Carrie Wheeler. "We believe this partnership with the Association is an important component of promoting and helping a thriving Magento community now and in the future."

Nexcess has built its brand on hosting ecommerce applications. As a result of the partnership, the company will convert this experience to annual thought-leading white papers and other content to be featured on the magentoassociation.org website. In addition, the Magento Association will make Nexcess-produced webinars available to it's members, and provide networking channels to organizers in eminent locations in the US, UK, and Europe. In addition, Magento Association members will receive special offers to enlist Nexcess services.

"This is part of our continuing effort to provide support for Magento and the open source community behind its success," said Miguel Balparda, Magento Master and Nexcess Product Manager. "We're looking forward to working alongside the Magento Association as a liaison between Adobe and the Magento community, and we're excited to see great things come from this partnership."

Who is Nexcess?

www.nexcess.net

New technology comes with a promise. Almost 20 years ago, from a small garage in Michigan, one man set out to fulfill that promise: to become a hosting provider that empowers clients to create and grow the businesses they want. Now, Nexcess, a Liquid Web brand, holds data centers around the world that offer the best in terms of performance, reliability, and control. By embracing complexity, providing stability, and working with clients, partners, and team members, Nexcess has managed to create innovations that have changed the face of web hosting support and management.

Who is the Magento Association?

https://www.magentoassociation.org/

The Magento Association is dedicated to fostering and supporting technology projects, community events, training and education, and online collaboration. The Magento community has a rich history in building collaborative programs and successful events across geographies. The Magento Association is building upon that to complete the vision: An open, healthy and powerful Magento ecosystem for continued success of future generations.

