Nexcess Enhances Scaling for Traffic Spikes Just in Time for Black Friday

For online stores, having a multitude of website visitors is similar to managing long lines in a brick and mortar store. When many people line up to check out at the same time, new registers will open to ease the flow and keep consumers engaged instead of enraged. Nexcess launched Advanced Auto Scaling as a feature that dynamically adds resources to accommodate bursts in high concurrency traffic. As a result, product pages and checkouts remain fast and crash-proof, helping reduce cart abandonment while providing a consistent customer experience.

Nexcess has provided Auto Scaling for free for every customer for up to 24 hours. It's automatic and hasn't required any user intervention. SMBs and enterprises alike take advantage of the capability, but for growing businesses, there's been both a time and resource limit with the free feature. Highly trafficked sites and large eCommerce stores often need more resources and need them for longer - consistent feedback Nexcess has heard from its enterprise partners. This is what drove the creation of Advanced Auto Scale - a solution that scales infinitely as it shifts and distributes the work across multiple servers without any time constraints.

'While significant traffic is a good problem to have, if you're not prepared to handle it, you may lose a customer for life' says Chris Lema, VP of Product at Nexcess. 'Our auto scaling features made scaling automation available to everyone. Now, with Advanced Auto Scaling - we provide inexhaustible resources. And we hide all the technical complexity so that you don't have to be an expert in PHP workers or containers," said Lema.

Pricing & Availability

Advanced Auto Scaling is available for every Nexcess customer on any of our Managed Magento , Managed WooCommerce and Managed WordPress plans for $99/month. Providing even greater flexibility, if more resources are ever needed, additional containers with 10 PHP workers a piece can be added for $50/day.

At Nexcess, we're focused on delivering a (truly) managed content and commerce platform for SMBs and the Web Professionals who create for them. Advanced Auto-Scaling comes to the rescue when traffic surges, maintaining speed, security and a great customer experience. Nexcess customers can promote flash sales, drive activity from a post that goes viral, or prepare for seasonal spikes like holiday shopping with no worries that their site can handle traffic when it comes their way.

About Nexcess

