Nexcess Introduces Membership Sites with WPQuickStart

"We've designed the ideal solution for people in or entering the membership space," says Chris Lema, a known membership expert in the WordPress community. "We bring together the perfect set of plugins and themes, eliminating the stress and delay of picking products that don't work together. Now business owners, creators, and developers can build membership sites in a fraction of the time, for a lot less than they would normally spend."

This solution comes bundled with the leading and fastest growing WordPress theme from Kadence, the easiest WordPress membership plugin to use — Restrict Content Pro, and fully managed hosting from Nexcess.

Starting at $49, the Membership packages come with an intuitive set-up wizard and extraordinary value from Restrict Content Pro, an industry leader Membership plugin provider. A $349 value is included in every Membership Site with WPQuickStart plan with powerful features such as built-in payment integrations, multi-level subscription packages, planned and automated emails, and easy-to-use reporting for insights into member subscriptions, payments, and business performance.

Because Membership Sites with WPQuickStart is built on top of fully managed WordPress from Nexcess, users can also count on:

Automated, immediate scaling for concurrency during traffic surges

Improved page speeds through a built-in 22-location Content Delivery Network (CDN)

Built-in advanced caching for ultra-fast loading

Always-on security monitoring and support from WordPress experts 24/7/365

Restrict Content Pro and Kadence are part of StellarWP , which along with Nexcess live under the Liquid Web Family of Brands , powering the online potential of growing businesses, organizations, and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them.

Over 40% of the Internet runs WordPress and we're focused on making it faster and simpler for designers, developers and agencies to build sites and stores. "We're in a unique position to combine superior WordPress plugins with superior hosting in a wizard-like experience," says Jim Geiger, CEO. "It's never been easier to enable fast-growing digital commerce experiences tailored specifically for the WordPress community."

Learn more about this innovative solution here.

About Nexcess



Nexcess has been serving SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them for more than 20 years by providing a fully managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento sites and stores. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, we own and manage 10 global data centers, and collectively serve over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries and provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of experts 24/7/365. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years.

Learn more about the Liquid Web Family of Brands and StellarWP .

