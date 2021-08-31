Nexcess Introduces Plugin Performance Monitor

At Nexcess, we watch performance daily. We're not just telling admins their site is slow, we tell them where to look. Tweet this

"Change is where bad things happen," said Chris Lema, VP of Products and Innovation. "Website owners will often add a plugin to their site because they believe it will help in some way. But there's never been an easy way to understand cause and effect. Which plugins slow a site down? By how much? If you're a site owner without deep technology experience, you may never know if a plugin is making things better or worse, whether or not it has created conflicts or broken something on the site. At Nexcess, we watch performance daily. We're not just telling admins that your site is slow, we're telling them where to look. It's a constant feedback loop of the changes they are making. No one else is doing this."

Included in the cost of the Managed WooCommerce and Managed WordPress Hosting plans, the added feature means that site and store owners can take immediate action to understand performance when shifts occur. The Nexcess Plugin Performance Monitor runs daily and keeps the performance changes over time, so that customers can see how the changes they've made have impacted performance. Customers will be able to open the Nexcess Performance panel in their WordPress dashboard and see performance score changes, and the drivers of those changes.

"At Nexcess, we're passionate about powering the online potential of our SMBs and serving the communities of designers, developers, and agencies who create for businesses around the world. There hasn't been a lot of innovation in the managed WordPress and WooCommerce space — so we keep pushing forward. Now with our Plugin Performance Monitor, we want to make sure that fast sites stay fast as our customers add plugins," said Lema.

Nexcess is at the forefront of continuous innovation for WordPress and WooCommerce and for the store owners and agencies who use the platforms. For more information about Nexcess Managed products, visit Nexcess Managed WordPress and Nexcess Managed WooCommerce.

About Nexcess

Nexcess has been serving SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them for more than 20 years by providing a fully managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento sites and stores. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, we own and manage 10 global data centers, and collectively serve over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries and provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of experts 24/7/365. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years.

Learn more about the Liquid Web Family of Brands and StellarWP.

