Nexcess Introduces Sales Performance Monitor

"We wanted our WooCommerce store owners to have critical insights into the health of their online store revenue."

Included in the cost of the Managed WooCommerce Hosting plans, the added feature means that store owners can take immediate action to understand revenue trends, should shifts occur. The Nexcess Sales Performance Monitor will monitor a store's sales and measure them against a predicted model based on daily/weekly historical performance. When the store's sales are slowing down or disappearing in a way that is "abnormal" to the specific store's trends, the monitor will alert the owner.

"At Nexcess, our focus is in the SMB space and the freelancers and agencies that serve them. That focus has meant doing the heavy lifting to create an elastic and dynamic platform for online stores. More than simply installing WooCommerce as a plugin (which many other hosts do), our Managed WooCommerce Hosting product is a total solution — bringing custom code, a container-based dynamic platform, partners for analytics, search and abandoned cart technology, and now monitoring for Sales Performance," said Lema.

WooCommerce is a pre-eminent eCommerce platform for online store builders and store owners today. It sits on top of WordPress which is well known and free. People choose WooCommerce because it's an easy-to-use platform with flexibility that provides less limits.

"We're combining the power of WooCommerce with the industry-leading digital commerce expertise of Nexcess, and powering the online potential of our store owners with the expectation that they have a provider who is an expert in digital commerce hosting and a partner in their success. We're excited to be leading the way through open-source innovation that provides tremendous value to the industry," said Lema.

Nexcess is at the forefront of continuous innovation for WooCommerce and the store owners and agencies who use the platform. For more information about Managed WooCommerce from Nexcess, visit https://www.nexcess.net/woocommerce/.

About Nexcess

Nexcess has been serving SMBs and the designers, developers, and agencies who create for them for more than 20 years by providing a fully managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize WordPress, WooCommerce, and Magento sites and stores. As a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, we own and manage 10 global data centers, and collectively serve over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries and provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of experts 24/7/365. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years.

Learn more about the Liquid Web Family of Brands and StellarWP.

