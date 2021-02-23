Nexcess Launches StoreBuilder for WooCommerce to Get Sellers Online Smarter and Faster

"StoreBuilder creates a one-of-a-kind storefront faster than any other solution in the market." - Chris Lema Tweet this

Unique websites. Destined to sell. No coding required.

Most eCommerce platforms offer overused starter templates that give online stores an identical look and layout. StoreBuilder's proprietary intelligence engine uses insights from more than a thousand stores across 10 sectors including clothing, jewelry, home goods, and electronics to make smart decisions for setting up your eCommerce site. Pages, menu items, what's placed on the homepage and the order elements should appear - are all optimized. With just a few inputs of data, users can quickly turn around a customized online store ready for content.

StoreBuilder users don't need years of coding or design experience to build a beautiful store. There's no reason to start from scratch or get frustrated by a blank screen. Using an AI-driven Wizard built on best practices, StoreBuilder does all the work delivering an intuitive, easy to navigate homepage in minutes, ready for customization & content, and optimized to convert site visitors into loyal customers.

"Templates on eCommerce platforms are everywhere, often making one store look like another. In a growing field of eCommerce competitors where your store has to stand out to succeed, StoreBuilder creates a one-of-a-kind storefront faster than any other solution in the market," says Chris Lema, Vice President of Products, at Nexcess. "StoreBuilder helps anyone and everyone start selling online in a sophisticated way, without frustration, and at an affordable price."

StoreBuilder has also been added as a free feature for customers of Nexcess' Managed WooCommerce hosting, a high-performance eCommerce platform with extensive functionality to get the most from your site.

To celebrate the launch, StoreBuilder is offering one month free to new users. To learn more or get started, visit www.nexcess.net/storebuilder .

About Nexcess

As the trusted leader in open-source eCommerce for over 20 years, Nexcess has been helping merchants and digital agencies of all sizes start, manage, and expand their online businesses. The company delivers eCommerce solutions across the spectrum from just starting out to major multinational online brands. From the first managed WooCommerce offering to a market leadership position in Magento Cloud solutions, Nexcess is a leader in store building. Our proven infrastructure, outstanding performance and unparalleled eCommerce expertise powers over 45,000 global sites and stores across The Liquid Web Family of Brands. To learn more visit www.nexcess.net / www.liquidweb.com .

