Nexcess Partners with Branch to Expand Automated Workflows for Managed WordPress Customers

Branch offers a continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) setup that runs every time a developer pushes a Managed WordPress site, theme or plugin to their Git repository. The cloud-based solution automates the entire workflow, from the build and tests, all the way through getting code from the repository to the server.

"At Nexcess, supporting our [Managed WordPress and Managed WooCommerce hosting] customers means giving them the most modern and scalable solutions to power their digital sites and eCommerce stores. We chose Branch as a best-in-class deployment tool for automating workflows without heavy lifting, so developers can work smarter and faster," said Chris Lema, Vice President of Products, at Nexcess.

Under the partnership, Branch will integrate with Nexcess customers' existing Git providers like GitHub, Bitbucket and GitLab. Developers can connect their Branch account to Nexcess and select one of Branch's easy-to-use built-in deployment recipes or define their own custom steps. For example, one ready-made recipe is building front-end assets with NPM, Gulp or Grunt.

"Being agile is about finding out what works, and what doesn't, as quickly as possible. Branch makes building and testing fast and easy for Managed WordPress developers, and we're proud to bring our innovative workflow solution to Nexcess to both support and inspire their Managed WordPress customers in their commerce endeavor," says Peter Suhm, founder of Branch.

"We chose Nexcess for its full-stack support and suite of services for driving our Managed WordPress and WooCommerce projects forward. With the addition of Branch's deployment recipes, we are excited to develop faster and better than ever before," said Steve Zehngut, founder of Zeek Interactive.

A free Branch account offers 20 builds and three deployments every month, with the option to upgrade to a paid plan. To learn more, visit https://www.nexcess.net/ .

For Managed WordPress developers, a guide to using Branch can be found at https://www.branchci.com/learn/hosting/nexcess/ .

About Nexcess

A truly managed, high-performance cloud solution built to optimize Magento, WooCommerce and WordPress sites, stores and applications, Nexcess has been serving SMBs and the designers, developers and agencies who create for them for more than 20 years. Nexcess holds data centers around the world that deliver performance, reliability, auto-scaling and management control through our best-in-class open stack cloud platform. As a point of pride, Magento was created on Nexcess servers. Known for continuous innovation, modern technology, a scalable platform and access to world-class ecommerce and technical expertise, Nexcess has a product for every project and comprehensive management for sites and stores of every size. Nexcess is a company within The Liquid Web Family of Brands, which serves over 45,000 customers spanning 150 countries. Collectively, the companies have assembled a world-class team of industry experts, provide unparalleled service from a dedicated group of solution engineers available 24/7/365, and own and manage 10 global data centers. As an industry leader in customer service, the rapidly expanding brand family has been recognized among INC. Magazine's 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for twelve years.

For more information about Nexcess, visit https://www.nexcess.net/

About Branch

Founded in 2018 by Peter Suhm, Branch is a deployment tool designed for WordPress developers. Notably, the company is funded by the TinySeed Startup Accelerator and Rob Walling (founder Drip.com) that invests in profitable, sustainable SaaS businesses. Before Branch, Peter Suhm built the popular WP Pusher plugin that helps agencies deploy to thousands of WordPress sites in an automatic fashion. Branch offers continuous integration and deployment (CI/CD) without the learning curve. There are no configuration files to learn and it integrates directly into the existing version control workflow of the customer. Agencies and freelancers are more productive with Branch because they spend their time on customers instead of repeating manual tasks.

For more information about Branch, visit https://www.branchci.com/

