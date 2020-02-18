Nexcess Provides Safe Harbor for Ecommerce Merchants in Magento 1 Afterlife

LANSING, Mich., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the industry's most prolific eCommerce solutions, Magento Version 1 (M1), is rapidly approaching its End of Life (EOL) date in June of 2020. This means the cessation of new security patches and will leave online stores running this version of the software vulnerable to threats. In response, Nexcess, the premier managed web hosting provider for eCommerce platforms is launching Nexcess Safe Harbor , a security-driven solution for businesses who want to continue maintaining their sites on Magento 1 until they are ready to migrate to their next platform.

Disruption in service can devastate an eCommerce business. "Turning disruption into opportunity for our clients is how we view the pending Magento1 EOL," says Carrie Wheeler, Executive Vice President Nexcess. "With the goal to keep customers happily browsing, SKUs properly inventoried, and orders flowing, Nexcess is providing a haven for online merchants large and small as they consider their options in the months ahead."

Nexcess Safe Harbor enables store owners to maintain their sites on Magento 1 after EOL by providing security and technology updates for an extended period of time. This solution offers much needed and cost-effective flexibility as users weigh their options , both for those with plans to re-platform to Magento 2 or migrate to another platform. Nexcess Safe Harbor is a strategic, scalable solution that delivers:

Easy and free migrations for any M1 installs from any host

for any M1 installs from any host Updates and security patches to keep platforms running safely, all viewable and managed through Nexcess' customer portal

Malware scans with visibility into malicious attacks and blocked requests by the company's web application firewall (WA)

Vetted and risk-free modules with frequently updated recommended extensions

Seamless integration for existing Nexcess' clients

"Building and running an eCommerce store requires careful planning and execution - and migrating from Magento 1 to Magento 2 or any another platform is no different - it takes strategy, time, resources and funding - not a process any store owner or developer wants to rush," says Chris Lema, Vice President of Product at Nexcess. "We're providing a solution for stores that want to remain on M1 and for merchants looking to start the migration to M2 before the M1 EOL date. Nexcess Safe Harbor provides stores with a safety net so they can take their time and still be protected."

Providing a proven track of support over the last decade for the Magento community is the foundation of the Nexcess brand. The first Magento stores were built on the Nexcess platform and Nexcess has remained the #1 hosting provider for Magento stores ever since.

For more information about Nexcess Safe Harbor, visit: https://www.nexcess.net/nexcess-magento-1-safe-harbor/ .

