Nexcess Releases 2022 Holiday Guide for Ecommerce Business Owners

To help online store owners experience a successful holiday selling season, the guide provides site optimization techniques and best practices to increase conversions and prepare online stores for the holiday selling season. The season-by-season handbook outlines when to start testing your site, refining your strategy, running ads, and much more.

"Nexcess is well-acquainted with the significant challenges that the holiday season creates for businesses of all sizes," says Terry Trout, SVP of Marketing. "We've helped customers successfully navigate these hurdles for over 22 years, and we're hoping to empower more of them with this guide."

"Ecommerce is seeing growth in every product category. That means more opportunities to make a sale. Nexcess has the tools and resources to ensure your online business sees that same growth, whether you're just starting out or are a seasoned pro with ecommerce."

Decisions like migrating, expanding an online business, or taking a store global all require time and preparation. Add to that supply chain issues, and there is no shortage of reasons for ecommerce business owners to get a head start on the holiday selling season. What's more is that ecommerce is quickly becoming the standard for holiday shopping across the globe.

Competition in the world of online shopping will only get more fierce. The best way to stand out is to have a fast, user-friendly website. Getting one means putting in the work – and work takes time. Starting ecommerce holiday prep this summer ensures business owners will be ready for Black Friday to Christmas and beyond. The 2022 Ultimate Ecommerce Holiday Survival Guide advises readers on how to keep online stores performing well and customers happy all year round.

To learn more about holiday readiness, read The 2022 Ecommerce Holiday Survival Guide . For more information about Nexcess, visit nexcess.net .

