NEXCOM and Hytec Inter Partner to Transform Mission-Critical Rail Communications

TAIPEI, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading provider of mission-critical network platforms, and Hytec Inter, Japan's 5G wireless communication expert, today announced at MWC Barcelona 2026 a joint rail communications solution designed to support mission-critical rail operations using a unified hybrid 5G architecture. The solution targets rail environments where continuous connectivity is required across tunnels, remote areas, and mixed public–private network coverage, without service interruption under high mobility. During MWC Barcelona 2026, the two companies also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking a significant milestone in their shared commitment to advancing global 5G innovation.

NEXCOM and Hytec Inter Driving Private 5G for Industrial and Critical Infrastructure Markets

The collaboration brings together NEXCOM's ISA 141 dual 5G onboard user equipment with Hytec Inter's private 5G solution, enabling seamless handover between networks through Dual SIM Dual Active (DSDA) operation. The approach is intended to support safety-critical control, real-time monitoring, and operational communications within a single physical network.

The announcement comes as rail operators and system integrators face growing pressure to support Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) systems while preparing for the industry's transition toward the Future Railway Mobile Communication System (FRMCS). Making legacy rail communication architectures difficult to scale and maintain under evolving requirements.

"Rail communications are moving beyond coverage alone toward deterministic, always-on connectivity," said Allan Chiu, VP of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "By deploying dual 5G onboard connectivity, this solution provides a practical foundation for mission-critical rail systems today and future FRMCS evolution."

"In critical rail infrastructure, every network transition represents a potential point of failure," said Asao Norihito, President & CEO at Hytec Inter. "Our joint solution is built to eliminate those gaps by enabling mission-critical services to operate on a unified 5G infrastructure engineered for uninterrupted performance and predictable behavior."

The solution is designed for deployment across metro, regional, intercity, and high-speed rail networks and is positioned as a scalable platform for intelligent rail operations and critical infrastructure communications.

For more details of how this solution works, please refer to case study.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

About Hytec Inter

Founded in 1998, Hytec Inter Co., Ltd. develops industrial communication solutions for mission-critical industries, including government, infrastructure, energy, and transportation. While continuing as a distributor, the company increasingly focuses on proprietary innovations in private 5G and video transmission. With offices in Taiwan and South Korea and global partnerships, Hytec Inter delivers deterministic, zero-downtime connectivity, advancing smarter, more connected industrial and public infrastructure.

