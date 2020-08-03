NEXCOM Boosts Data Encryption Speed and Efficiency with Intel(R) QAT Card NA 1000-L2X

NEXCOM's NA 1000-L2X utilizes Intel® QAT, which includes symmetric encryption and authentication, asymmetric encryption, digital signatures, RSA, DH, and ECC, and lossless data compression capabilities. The QAT card offloads CPU usage at exceptional speeds, achieving a throughput of 40 GBps while running NSA 5181 , NEXCOM's mainstream cyber security appliance.

"We've seen an increasing demand for data encryption and decryption due to Internet cyber security concerns," says Matthew Liu, Director of Product Management of Network & Communication Solutions Group. "The introduction of the NA-1000-L2X series boosts NEXCOM's portfolio, offering customers an option to dedicate crypto functionality to this expansion card and thus offload heavy CPU loads without sacrificing Ethernet throughput performance."



NEXCOM is dedicated to developing the most technically advanced network security appliances, especially for 5G networks. A white paper further detailing NA 1000-L2X's performance, as well as its features and mechanisms, are now available on the NEXCOM website: https://www.nexcom.com/news/Detail/rocket-boost-your-data-encryption-with-intel-qat-card-na-1000-l2x

About NEXCOM:

NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS' network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

SOURCE NEXCOM