NEXCOM collaborates with O'Prueba to create automated test solutions for network performance

To address the increasing need to simplify testing processes without sacrificing quality assurance and to minimize the risk of human errors in parameter settings, NEXCOM and O'Prueba introduce an automatic control testing solution run on NSA x86-based rackmount appliances, ranging from entry-level agent A308 (based on NSA 1160 ), to mid-range A528 (based on NSA 5160 ), to performance A702 (based on NSA 7145 ) integrated with NEXCOM LAN Modules .

"High port density and flexibility of NEXCOM's network appliances enable us to offer customers a great variety of configurations for both hardware and software, since testing and validation requirements are very confidential and proprietary for each customer," points out Gavin Hsu, CEO of O'Prueba. "Modularized design, reliable quality, and great technical support are also why we decided to form a long-term partnership with NEXCOM."

"We are thrilled to see the adoption of NEXCOM network appliances for such innovative, cloud-based automatic control testing systems by O'Prueba, a breakthrough in managing testing methodology and data that helps customers to reduce overall expenditures associated with NPI validation and production testing. In this process of co-creation between NEXCOM and O'Prueba, we have brought and will continue to bring more solutions that answer the agility of today's networks," says Allan Chiu, ODM1 BU Head of NEXCOM's Network & Communication Solutions Group.

Details about the platform solutions' performance and corresponding white paper are available on NEXCOM's official website.

http://www.nexcom.com/news/Detail/cutting-edge-and-affordable-network-performance-testing-solutions

About NEXCOM

NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS' network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security, Load Balancer, uCPE, Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

About O'Prueba

O'Prueba Technology Inc.(O'Prueba) was founded in 2018 as the first spin-off research service company of "National Chiao Tung University (NCTU)" in Taiwan. O'Prueba is dedicated to building easily used and cost-effective testing solution for network and communication industry. The focused areas are including SDN, NFV and 4G/5G systems. O'Prueba designed a series of testing methodologies, frameworks and services as the solution to connect the related technologies to the future network.

SOURCE NEXCOM

Related Links

http://www.nexcom.com/

