NEXCOM, CTOne, and Vertex Join Forces to Enhance Private Network Security

TAIPEI, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network solutions, CTOne, a global cybersecurity leader in communication technology, and Vertex, a professional system integrator of 5G private network, join forces for groundbreaking POC targeted to advance 5G private network security within semiconductor manufacturing site framework. Designed to address the specific cybersecurity challenges common in OT networks, collaborative solution offers unparalleled protection, and seamless integration into existing network architectures with minimal disruption to operations during deployment.

NEXCOM and CTOne Join Forces to Enhance Network Security at Semiconductor Manufacturing Site

Improved Network Security

NEXCOM's 1U Edge server, the TCA 5170, delivers scalable performance and advanced cybersecurity features, empowering manufacturers with robust OT network protection. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the TCA 5170 accelerate encryption and decryption processes, ensures authentication and real-time threat detection, safeguarding private networks against evolving cyber threats. Its scalability makes it ideal for deployments of all sizes, from smaller production lines to semiconductor giants, providing comprehensive security solutions for diverse industrial needs.

More Visibility, Easier Management

The integrated solution simplifies the management of complex OT networks, enabling IT teams to efficiently monitor and manage network security while optimizing resource utilization. CTOne's virtualized private 5G security software, installed on TCA 5170 and deployed at strategic points at the semiconductor manufacturing site, integrates seamlessly across IT and CT networks to deliver full visibility with real-time monitoring of data traffic. Combined with CTOne's built-in 5G protection capabilities, the solution enable immediate interception and isolation of threats while supporting a Zero Trust strategy.

"This collaboration has been pivotal in delivering a comprehensive cybersecurity solution for semiconductor manufacturing sites," said Ming-Yang, Yi, senior manager of AMEA business development group of CTOne. "By integrating our advanced 5G visibility and security capabilities with NEXCOM's TCA 5170, we've created a robust solution that enhances data protection and optimizes operational efficiency of private 5G networks."

"Working alongside NEXCOM and CTOne has allowed us to deliver a truly comprehensive cybersecurity solution for private 5G network," said Willis Fu, Technical Director at Vertex. "Bringing together NEXCOM's TCA 5170 and CTOne's Mobile Network Security solution ensures seamless protection of the private 5G network, providing our end customer with peace of mind and confidence in their operations."

"The TCA 5170 is a compact 1U server that offers different configurations and scalable performance, allowing our ecosystem partners to easily adapt and run their applications for deployments of all scales," said Jennifer Lan, Sales & Marketing Director of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "Our successful collaboration with CTOne and Vertex underscores our commitment to providing top-tier security and operational efficiency for our clients."

Read full Case Study: Security-Solution-to-Protect-Private-Networks-at-Semiconductor-Facilities.pdf (nexcom.com)

This joint solution can be experienced firsthand at upcoming exhibitions:

May 29 – May 31, 2024 , CommunicAsia 2024, Singapore, Singapore EXPO, Hall 4, booth 4E3-14

– , CommunicAsia 2024, Singapore, Singapore EXPO, Hall 4, booth 4E3-14 June 26 – June 28, 2024 , COMNEXT, Japan , Tokyo , Tokyo Big Sight, South Hall, Booth 9-14

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, OT Security, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

