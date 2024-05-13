NEXCOM Debuts at CommunicAsia 2024

Bringing Its Edge AI, OT Security, and 5G Solutions to the Center Stage

TAIPEI, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network solutions, is set to participate in CommunicAsia 2024, the premier event for the ICT industry in Asia taking place in Singapore from May 29 to May 31. NEXCOM will showcase its latest Edge AI, OT Security, and 5G solutions at booth 4E3-14, Hall 4.

Discover What NEXCOM Has in Store for CommunicAsia 2024:

Leveraging the power of AI at the edge, NEXCOM's solutions empower organizations to process data closer to its source, reducing latency and enabling real-time insights.

NEXCOM's OT Security solutions provide robust protection against cyber threats, ensuring the integrity, availability, and confidentiality of industrial networks and critical assets.

From high-speed wireless connectivity to low-latency communication, NEXCOM's FWA over 5G uCPE solutions offer unprecedented speed, reliability, and capacity.

In today's interconnected world, the importance of Edge AI, OT Security, and 5G technologies cannot be overstated. Recent advancements in these technologies have compelled industries towards greater efficiency, productivity, and resilience in response to digital challenges, driving innovation and transformative change across various vertical markets.

Throughout the event, NEXCOM's team of experts will be available to engage and demonstrate the capabilities of its solutions. Don't miss the opportunity to discover the future of intelligent solutions with NEXCOM at CommunicAsia 2024, Hall 4, booth 4E3-14 from May 29 to May 31.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, OT Security, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

