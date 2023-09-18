NEXCOM Deciphers SMB Cybersecurity Appliance Benchmarks

News provided by

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

18 Sep, 2023, 22:00 ET

TAIPEI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, recently compared the cybersecurity capabilities of three different appliances. The winner was DNA 1170, a server-grade desktop, powered by Intel Atom® C5300 processor with embedded Intel® QAT. The DNA 1170 Series features eight 1GbE copper and four 10GbE fiber ports, while a dedicated SKU reserves space to install 5G/LTE and Wi-Fi 6E modules, catering to the increased demand for wireless routing in IoT and FWA use cases.

Continue Reading
NEXCOM's DNA 1170 stands out in three distinct cybersecurity benchmarking tests, demonstrating superior capabilities compared to RISC- and x86-based alternatives and that it’s the ideal choice for SMB security requirements.
NEXCOM's DNA 1170 stands out in three distinct cybersecurity benchmarking tests, demonstrating superior capabilities compared to RISC- and x86-based alternatives and that it’s the ideal choice for SMB security requirements.

In the ever-changing world of small and medium-sized businesses (SMB), a solid cybersecurity solution must meet the growing need for better online protection and faster data transfer, at the same time being wallet-friendly. A strong cybersecurity defense is a must, no matter the business' size. Adding encrypted connections to the mix ensures that private data travels safely and keeps snoops out of the loop.

Across three types of benchmarking tests for different cybersecurity applications, including SSL and VPN, advanced CPU encryption, and cipher performance with enabled accelerators, the clear winner was DNA 1170. DNA 1170 stands out in three distinct cybersecurity benchmarking tests, demonstrating superior capabilities compared to RISC- and x86-based alternatives and that it's the ideal choice for SMB security requirements.

For test details and results, see the white paper.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

SOURCE NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

Also from this source

NEXCOM Deciphers SMB Cybersecurity Appliance Benchmarks

NEXCOM Shaping Future Networks for Smarter and Safer World

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.