NEXCOM Empowering Future Networks with 5th Gen Intel Xeon Processors

News provided by

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

14 Dec, 2023, 20:00 ET

TAIPEI, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, proudly unveils the NSA 7160R, the latest addition to its high-performance cybersecurity and networking product line. Powered by the revolutionary 5th Gen Intel Xeon scalable processor family and equipped with advanced technologies for security and AI application, this cutting-edge appliance guarantees unmatched performance and efficiency and ensures a robust defense against cyber threats.

Continue Reading
Experience the future of cybersecurity and networking with NEXCOM's NSA 7160R. Empower your network with unmatched performance, advanced security features, and unparalleled scalability.
Experience the future of cybersecurity and networking with NEXCOM's NSA 7160R. Empower your network with unmatched performance, advanced security features, and unparalleled scalability.

The NSA 7160R excels with increased DDR bandwidth up to 5600 MT/s and a larger LLC, delivering enhanced performance and reduced latency for networking workloads. Its built-in accelerators make it a core solution for managing growing processing workloads. With CXL 1.1 support, the NSA 7160R harnesses the power of coherent interconnectivity, critical for performance-intensive workloads like AI, machine learning, and analytics.

Designed in a 2U server form factor, it offers exceptional expandability, featuring eight PCIe Gen5 extension slots for scalable configurations. This adaptability allows your network to evolve seamlessly alongside your business needs, making it an ideal choice for diverse applications, including 5G Core, content delivery networks, load balancing, AI tasks, cybersecurity, video edge, and virtualized environments.

"NEXCOM is proud to be among the first companies to introduce the 5th Gen Intel Xeon platform to the market," said Allan Chiu, VP of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "We are launching our new flagship product that offers our customers unmatched performance, advanced security features, and unparalleled scalability. With our productive collaboration and incorporation of the latest Intel technologies, NEXCOM continues to lead the industry, delivering unprecedented performance to the network sector."

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM (TPEX:8234) integrates its diverse capabilities and aims to become a world-renowned industrial leader driving digital transformation by providing innovative and quality services in vertical application markets. NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including IoT automation and robotic control for smart factories, edge AI telematics, video surveillance, digital signage for smart retail and smart cities, and network and communication.

Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) business group focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services in addition to cutting edge-platform solutions, for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301003/Cyber_Security_Solutions_NSA1760R_PR.jpg 

Also from this source

NEXCOM Empowering Future Networks with 5th Gen Intel Xeon Processors

NEXCOM Empowering Future Networks with 5th Gen Intel Xeon Processors

NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, proudly unveils the NSA 7160R, the latest addition to its high-performance cybersecurity and...
NEXCOM Secures Smart Factory OT Networks with Cutting-edge Solutions

NEXCOM Secures Smart Factory OT Networks with Cutting-edge Solutions

As Industry 4.0 revolutionizes manufacturing and production, NEXCOM, a global leader in industrial IoT applications, introduces its cutting-edge ISA...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.