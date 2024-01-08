NEXCOM Expands Use of FWA over 5G to Power Smart Cities and Factories

TAIPEI, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, announced today the company's diverse lineup of fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions is helping expand application of 5G FWA to new uses, from bridging the digital divide to enabling real-time data processing to power smart cities and revolutionize the future of telemedicine. NEXCOM provides a 5G FWA uCPE range tailored for various sectors and use cases.

NEXCOM 's 5G FWA solutions support powerful connectivity and real-time data processing. The products have been classified and mapped with grades catering to diverse field applications such as Consumer, Enterprise, Industrial, and Telecom. For in-depth explanations download the corresponding White Paper.

Today, 5G FWA uCPE applications are boundless, from delivering reliable connectivity in remote areas to ensuring mission-critical communications in industrial settings and powering smart city technology. 5G FWA uCPE is helping provide reliable, low-latency, and high-bandwidth connections, driving innovation on behalf of diverse industry sectors. 5G FWA has already become a major component in achieving nationwide broadband connectivity in the U.S.

The most common 5G FWA application is delivering connectivity where wireless transmission is used to reach the last mile. However, the future applications of this innovative technology are growing to include eMBB (Enhanced Mobile Broadband) in both FR1 and FR2 frequency ranges, URLLC (Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communication), and mMTC (massive Machine Type Communication). In addition, advanced features now include 5G network slicing, 5G TSN (Time-Sensitive Networking), 5G security, and NTN (non-terrestrial networks), which enables 5G FWA technology to be used as a 5G private network in various settings, including smart factories, smart manufacturing, smart cities, and intelligent transportation.

In response, NEXCOM is delivering a comprehensive 5G FWA uCPE product lineup tailored to different sectors and use cases. Each appliance comes with predefined features and expandable space, allowing users to customize available options to meet specific requirements. NEXCOM 5G FWA uCPE is also integrated with a lightweight network OS for easy set-up and control, designed to simplify network configuration.

"The widespread adoption of 5G FWA underscores the importance of understanding the unique requirements of each application and identifying the most suitable equipment to meet those goals," said Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. "We're helping provide clarity in the market by tailoring NEXCOM products to cater to the diverse application grades and settings for 5G FWA applications in both private and public networks. Based on NEXCOM's guidelines and feature matrix, Telco operators who are currently weighing their options on hand can easily find out the best equipment after checking the reliability of the device for managing traffic and meeting critical low-latency demands, the necessity for mobility and outdoor long-range connectivity, and building a comprehensive, future-proof solution that caters to both present and future requirements."

5G FWA solutions can be categorized into four attribute grades serving different field applications: Consumer Grade, Enterprise Grade, Industrial Grade, and Telecom Grade. Each one focuses on different features and functions, serving different usage scenarios to better utilize the advantages of 5G FWA. NEXCOM's 5G FWA appliances have been classified based on CPU performance as well as wired and wireless connectivity, with detailed explanations provided in the White Paper.

About NEXCOM

