NEXCOM Offers a Robust Solution To Secure OT Network

Industry 4.0 continues its accelerated development and now it is not just a term but a real practice. Manufacturers all over the world are shifting their focus from manpower to factory automation, IIoT systems and smart manufacturing, all of which bring more challenges, especially for data protection. Business owners quickly realize that setting up an unsecured OT network infrastructure could cause a lot of unpleasant surprises, headaches or even production downtime for plant managers.

NEXCOM's ISA 140 addresses everyday challenges faced by plant managers as an OT network security appliance. A small DIN rail box, powered by Intel's latest dual-core Atom® processor, essentially blocks harmful packets, records and reports suspicious network behavior, and prohibits unauthorized access with built-in security feature of "micro-segregation" that identifies and puts suspicious or unwanted data packets under "quarantine" in segregated zones to prevent further spread.

For further information about security performance test results, please have a look at the whitepaper, to watch a short animated clip about ISA 140, follow this link.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities, and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and network technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance , Load Balancer, uCPE , Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications.

