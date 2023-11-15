NEXCOM Secures Smart Factory OT Networks with Cutting-edge Solutions

NEXCOM International Co., Ltd.

15 Nov, 2023

TAIPEI, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Industry 4.0 revolutionizes manufacturing and production, NEXCOM, a global leader in industrial IoT applications, introduces its cutting-edge ISA Series. Industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution, is reshaping the landscape of manufacturing through the integration of digital technologies, artificial intelligence, IoT devices, and data analytics. Companies at the forefront of this revolution are prioritizing the adoption of Operational Technology (OT) networks, focusing on control, automation, and real-time actionable insights.

Full-Scale OT Network Security with NEXCOM's ISA Series. Powered by Intel Atom x6000 Series industrial-grade processors, ISA Series ensures there are no security breaches in your operations with three mission-oriented appliances: ISA 140 – IoT security gateway; ISA 141 – Dual 5G/Wi-Fi security router; ISA 142 – High-density security gateway and switch.
NEXCOM ISA Series delivers a complete cyber security solution, providing robust support to diverse applications within Industry 4.0. In a smart factory, protecting key assets, segmenting essential network services, and delivering dependable wireless connectivity is now available with NEXCOM’s ISA Series, built for smart manufacturers worldwide.
The increasing interconnectivity of OT networks amplifies the risk of cyber threats. Legacy industrial equipment, lacking modern security features, poses a significant challenge. Insider threats and data breaches jeopardize sensitive industrial data, leading to financial losses and reputational damage. In response, companies must implement comprehensive cybersecurity strategies tailored for OT environments.

NEXCOM introduces the ISA Series, a dedicated line of OT security solutions designed to fortify Industry 4.0 operations. This series comprises three mission-oriented appliances:

It ensures secure connectivity for smaller-scale deployments. It acts as a protective barrier for proprietary equipment lacking updated cybersecurity software.

  • ISA 141 – Dual 5G/Wi-Fi security router

It offers wireless broadband capabilities. It provides uninterrupted internet access, mobile load balancing, and seamless connectivity for IIoT devices.

  • ISA 142 – High-density security gateway and switch

It supports large-scale deployments. It enhances connectivity and scalability, leveraging Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) technology for predictable and reliable data transmission.

NEXCOM's ISA Series guarantees reliable connectivity in challenging industrial environments. Powered by Intel Atom® x6000E Series processors, these devices offer robust protection against cyber threats. With features like Out-of-band (OOB) management, remote device monitoring and management become hassle-free, minimizing disruptions to manufacturing operations.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, NEXCOM (TPEX:8234) integrates its diverse capabilities and aims to become a world-renowned industrial leader driving digital transformation by providing innovative and quality services in vertical application markets. NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including IoT automation and robotic control for smart factories, edge AI telematics, video surveillance, digital signage for smart retail and smart cities, and network and communication.

Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) business group focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services in addition to cutting edge-platform solutions, for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, 5G uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

