NexcomEMS Provides One-stop Services for Its Partners

NexcomEMS services include build-to-order/build-to-stock/configure-to-order manufacturing, software installation, and ODM/OEM process service, among others. Its fulfillment services include inventory management, order fulfillment, Kanban (pooling) logistics, end-to-end customer service, resourcing and kitting, and global delivery. NexcomEMS ' post-sales support service includes return/exchange RMA, refurbish/repair, engineering change order/rework/debug, white glove onsite, and advance replacement services.

Adam Long, VP, Corporate Accounting and Operations of NEXCOM's long term partner, says:

NEXCOM has been our partner and trusted advisor for more than a decade. Their superior quality products as well as skilled and reliable team provide for seamless process throughout the production cycle and efficient delivery of our solutions to customers.

Located in the heart of Silicon Valley, NexcomEMS' Fremont facility is in the backyard of the most dynamic and technologically advanced region in the world. Providing services for industry leaders in various industries such as AIoT, green technologies, signage devices, and networking & communication appliance. NexcomEMS facility in Fremont, CA, is certified by ISO 9001 and ISO 13485.

For more information, please check out our website at https://www.nexcomems.com/

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992, NEXCOM integrates its capabilities and operates eight global businesses, which are Industrial Mesh, Intelligent Platform @ Smart City, Intelligent Video Security, Mobile Computing Solutions, Medical and Healthcare Informatics, Network and Communication Solutions, Smart Manufacturing, and Open Robotics and Machinery. This strategic deployment enables NEXCOM to offer time-to-market, time-to-solution products and services without compromising cost.

SOURCE NEXCOM