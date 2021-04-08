NEXCOM's New NSA 7150 Advances 5G Networks with Latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processor

Highlights of NSA 7150 include, but are not limited to, Intel Quick Assist Technology (Intel QAT) hardware acceleration, Intel Optane persistent memory and PCIe Gen4 support, Open Compute Project NIC 3.0 LAN module compliance, and IPMI 2.0 remote management. With 200GbE non-blocking bandwidth connectivity, it's able to provide up to 1.2T Ethernet workloads per appliance. With a selection of chipsets for different SKUs and various optional features, such as built-in Intel PFR for hardware-based security, NSA 7150 is a flexible solution for the various workload scenarios that enterprises and telecom providers may encounter.

In the rapidly expanding 5G world, companies will need data protection and quick adaptation. NSA 7150 leverages the 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor to help protect businesses of all sizes against hardware-level data exfiltration while shortening deployment time. All features mentioned above make NSA 7150 the best choice for diverse network environments with its ability to process large amounts of data and repel cyberattacks.

"We're proud to take part in this value-added product launch event with Intel," said Matthew Liu, CTO of Network & Communication Solutions at NEXCOM. "By leveraging Intel's newest technologies, our appliances can now offer our customers the highest Ethernet workload per system ever available on the market. With up to 1.2T Ethernet traffic, customers are ready for the 5G era."

"The introduction of our latest 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors offers a multi workload-oriented architecture, built-in acceleration, and advanced security, all of which performant network infrastructure requires to support various consumer and enterprise use cases," said Keate Despain, Intel Network Builders Director, Intel Corporation. "We are excited to see how NEXCOM is integrating the latest Intel technology innovations to deliver more choice to their customers for the 5G era."

About NEXCOM:

NEXCOM was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan. Integrating diverse capabilities, NEXCOM operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, which focuses on high performance computing and networking technology and is committed to helping customers build network infrastructure. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in CDN, Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, Router, SD-WAN, Edge Computing and other network applications.

SOURCE NEXCOM