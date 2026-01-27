Nexdata Announces Completion and Full Operation of Its World-Class Embodied AI Data Collection Factory

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As embodied AI rapidly evolves from foundation models and software-based agents toward real-world intelligent robots, the industry is facing a critical bottleneck: the large-scale availability of high-quality, real physical interaction data. Addressing this challenge, Nexdata, a global leading provider of AI data solutions, today announced that its Embodied AI Data Factory has been fully constructed and officially put into operation.

The launch of the facility marks a major upgrade of Nexdata's role in the embodied AI ecosystem—from a data service provider to a core infrastructure builder—enabling the standardized, large-scale production of real-world interaction data that supports the training and deployment of embodied AI models worldwide. The factory is designed to accelerate the transition of humanoid robots and embodied intelligent agents from laboratory validation to real-world commercial applications.

Spanning over 4,000 square meters, the Embodied AI Data Factory integrates highly realistic, configurable physical environments, including supermarkets, pharmacies, factories, automotive repair workshops, and other complex real-world scenarios. These environments systematically cover cross-industry application domains such as retail, healthcare, industrial automation, and smart cities. Combined with a multi-modal data acquisition system—capturing vision, motion, speech, force, tactile feedback, and heterogeneous sensor signals—the facility enables the continuous generation of fine-grained interaction data between robots, humans, and their environments, forming a critical data foundation for embodied large models.

A core strength of the facility lies in its hardware capabilities: it deploys 100+ multiple models of humanoid robots (Unitree, Franka, Leju, etc.) and 50+ multiple models robotic hands (Linker L20, 06 ,etc.), covering mainstream robot brands and types. This diverse fleet supports a wide range of tasks, including autonomous navigation, human-robot collaboration, complex dexterous manipulation, and more. The multi-robot and multi-manipulator configuration allows Nexdata to flexibly meet various embodied AI data collection requirements—such as single-arm/dual-arm operations, mobile manipulation, force-feedback interactions, and long-horizon tasks—significantly enhancing data diversity.

In the era of embodied intelligence, data is the fuel—yet high-quality real-world interaction data remains one of the most scarce and expensive resources in the industry. After years of sustained investment, Nexdata has established an industrial-scale embodied AI data factory with industry-leading coverage in both physical environments and robot diversity. More importantly, the facility operates a closed-loop pipeline encompassing data collection, annotation, quality control, and iterative optimization, achieving annotation accuracy exceeding 98% through multi-stage validation processes. This infrastructure directly addresses the long-standing "sim-to-real" challenge, enabling embodied AI systems to transfer more reliably from simulated environments to real-world deployment.

As a core component of Nexdata's embodied AI data solutions portfolio, the factory is already supporting multiple top-tier international AI companies, including developers of humanoid robots, autonomous mobile robots, and embodied intelligent agents. The facility operates in strict compliance with international data security and privacy standards, including ISO 9001, ISO 27001, ISO 27701, GDPR, and CCPA, ensuring enterprise-grade data governance for global partners.

Looking ahead, Nexdata will continue to expand the factory's capabilities by introducing next-generation robotic platforms, richer sensor modalities, and more complex task configurations. Through deeper collaboration with leading embodied AI enterprises and research organizations, Nexdata aims to help establish scalable data standards and an open, efficient embodied data ecosystem—powering the next phase of real-world embodied intelligence.

