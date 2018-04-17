NexDefense Unveils the Next Version of Award-Winning Industrial Cybersecurity Software: Integrity™ 3.3

Integrity™ 3.3, empowers industrial control system operators with real-time visibility and awareness needed to validate and improve system and process integrity, as well as ensure cyber resiliency. The software, available now to all NexDefense customers, helps meet today's industrial IoT and industrial cybersecurity challenges by establishing a baseline of normal, engineered control system network activities and thereafter continuously monitoring assets and communications to identify system design issues, misconfigurations, system failures, and abnormal or malicious activities which could negatively impact production or safety.

Integrity™ 3.3 extends the powerful capabilities of previous releases. Highlights include:

New 2D Topology Views - Logical and Physical Topology views have been added for displaying interaction models of the local network devices and endpoints.

Logical and Physical Topology views have been added for displaying interaction models of the local network devices and endpoints. New Industrial Protocol Support - Support for Bacnet/IP has been added to an already extensive list of supported industrial protocols.

Support for Bacnet/IP has been added to an already extensive list of supported industrial protocols. New Reporting Engine - Integrity™ Reports generates concise executive level PDF reports of network traffic, devices, communications, and alerts.

Integrity™ Reports generates concise executive level PDF reports of network traffic, devices, communications, and alerts. New Remote Dashboard - The Integrity™ product suite now has the capability for secure remote role-based access.

The Integrity™ product suite now has the capability for secure remote role-based access. New IDS Rule Editor - Customers, vendors or integrators can write new intrusion detection signatures, which Integrity™ will accept and apply for rapid detection and alerting, as well as for forensics at a later date. Integrity™ additionally accepts and applies signatures from threat intelligence feeds.

Customers, vendors or integrators can write new intrusion detection signatures, which Integrity™ will accept and apply for rapid detection and alerting, as well as for forensics at a later date. Integrity™ additionally accepts and applies signatures from threat intelligence feeds. Added Network Utilization Monitoring - Bandwidth statistics per device per interaction is now tracked and available for trending and reports.

Bandwidth statistics per device per interaction is now tracked and available for trending and reports. Enhancement to Asset Discovery & Inventory - Integrity™ operates as a continuous, vendor-agnostic, and passive product suite designed for industrial control systems. With Integrity™ 3.3, customers are receiving the most detailed asset information to date, with auto assigned device type, bandwidth statistics, and enhanced IPv6 device discovery.

Integrity™ operates as a continuous, vendor-agnostic, and passive product suite designed for industrial control systems. With Integrity™ 3.3, customers are receiving the most detailed asset information to date, with auto assigned device type, bandwidth statistics, and enhanced IPv6 device discovery. Enhancement for NERC CIP Compliance - Customers are leveraging Integrity to automate aspects of their ICS and assist operators with a variety of NERC CIP requirements, including asset identification and categorization, electronic security perimeters, system security management and configuration change management. Additionally, the GUI allows assets to be grouped, monitored, and reported according to various NERC CIP designations.

Customers are leveraging Integrity to automate aspects of their ICS and assist operators with a variety of NERC CIP requirements, including asset identification and categorization, electronic security perimeters, system security management and configuration change management. Additionally, the GUI allows assets to be grouped, monitored, and reported according to various NERC CIP designations. Enhanced Visualization - Additional enhancements to Integrity™ Vision leveraging sophisticated three-dimensional graphics rendering and Virtual Reality concepts to bring the traditional flat diagrams offered by competitors to life, providing true situational awareness.

Additional enhancements to Integrity™ Vision leveraging sophisticated three-dimensional graphics rendering and Virtual Reality concepts to bring the traditional flat diagrams offered by competitors to life, providing true situational awareness. Enhanced Network Archive - Integrity™ has built a network packet historian capable of storing packets to later be used for forensics and troubleshooting. Data archiving files are fully compressed to extend the archive window into months and possibly years.

Integrity™ has built a network packet historian capable of storing packets to later be used for forensics and troubleshooting. Data archiving files are fully compressed to extend the archive window into months and possibly years. Enhanced Performance and Resiliency - Existing customers have deployed hundreds of physical sites, with thousands of sites targeted in the near term, each containing many devices. The core platform has been enhanced to support a low cost hardware appliance to easily extend the monitoring footprint.

Existing customers have deployed hundreds of physical sites, with thousands of sites targeted in the near term, each containing many devices. The core platform has been enhanced to support a low cost hardware appliance to easily extend the monitoring footprint. Unidirectional Gateway Support - Integrity now delivers alerts and reports through Waterfall and similar products.

Visibility into ICS assets and associated network communication, especially in a holistic manner, has been a significant challenge in ICS engineered systems. Operators themselves have limited knowledge of normal vs. abnormal network activities. ICS system complexity and lack of visibility exposes systems and operators to camouflaged risks noted Mike Assante, co-founder of NexDefense. Integrity 3.3 powerfully addresses these challenges for both operators and management through a data driven "dashboard" enabling operators to easily examine anomalous system behavior, accomplish forensic investigations and implement specific policy for a particular environment. Additionally, the dashboard provides flexible, tiered management and reporting views into the system.

"Integrity™ 3.3 represents a major step forward in aligning NexDefense's product development goals with those of our clients and the ICS security market in general," stated Loney Crist, CTO and Vice President of Engineering at NexDefense. "With the release of Integrity™ 3.3, the industry now has a solution to monitor an ICS network with fidelity never seen before."

About NexDefense

NexDefense empowers industrial control system operators with the real-time knowledge needed to improve system and process integrity and to ensure cyber resilience. The 2016 Entrepreneurial Award Winner, NexDefense was recognized by Frost & Sullivan, 2017 Cybersecurity 500 List, and others as the market leading Industrial IoT and industrial cyber security solution, with deployments across mission critical networks in utilities, oil and gas, defense, manufacturing, water/wastewater, pharmaceuticals and more. For more information, visit www.nexdefense.com and follow us on Twitter at @NexDefense.

Contact: Eddie Macchia, 1-404-600-1117x109, eddie.macchia@nexdefense.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nexdefense-unveils-the-next-version-of-award-winning-industrial-cybersecurity-software-integrity-3-3--300630864.html

SOURCE NexDefense, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.nexdefense.com/

