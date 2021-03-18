NEXE Announces Full Launch of XOMA Superfoods Online Store Following Successful Pilot Launch

VANCOUVER, BC, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce that following a sold-out pilot (February 8th), NEXE is launching its eCommerce store featuring its XOMA Superfoods product line for launch on April 6, 2021.

The eCommerce store will offer three 12-count coffee products with functional ingredients packaged in NEXE's fully-compostable, plant-based capsules, which are compatible with Keurig single-serve coffee brewing systems. The Company's initial pilot launch of its XOMA Coffee Fortified with MCT featuring 3-count packages of the product completely sold out in one day.

The three products are:

XOMA Coffee Fortified with MCT (available April 6 ): Get the health and energy benefits that come from medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) along with your morning cup of coffee. Xoma's MCT is made from virgin coconut oil.

(available ): Get the health and energy benefits that come from medium-chain triglycerides (MCT) along with your morning cup of coffee. Xoma's MCT is made from virgin coconut oil. XOMA Mushroom Coffee (Coming Soon): Chaga, cordyceps and lion's mane mushrooms are a rich, low-calorie source of fibre, protein and antioxidants with a host of health benefits, which you can now enjoy with XOMA's dark roasted coffee.

(Coming Soon): Chaga, cordyceps and lion's mane mushrooms are a rich, low-calorie source of fibre, protein and antioxidants with a host of health benefits, which you can now enjoy with XOMA's dark roasted coffee. XOMA Keto Coffee (Coming Soon): XOMA's Keto coffee is a rich and energizing beverage made with quality fats and MCT oil, flavoured with hints of vanilla. Enjoy a morning cup as part of a ketogenic diet, fasting regimen or part of a healthy lifestyle.

"The pandemic along with the increase in people working from home has amplified the global interest for health-conscious products that are convenient, sustainable, and taste great," said Marc Bains, Brand Manager for Xoma Superfoods. "Not only does the NEXE pod make it possible to combine the convenience of coffee pods with zero waste, but the resulting coffee taste and potential health benefits are outstanding."

Scientific trials have shown that the NEXE K cup pod can break down in as little as 7 weeks with no negative effects on the quality of the resulting compost. The pods break down completely when composted, leaving no microplastics behind in the soil.

"This direct to consumer model and subscription services will be a part of NEXE's commercial strategy moving forward," said Anthony Rosenfeld, NEXE Advisor and former vice president of marketing for Vega. "Consumers had already begun making the shift to online shopping, and the COVID-19 pandemic has catalyzed this trend. Consumers are also more aware than ever about the value of health- and environmentally-conscious products. Xoma sits at the intersection of these trends."

Xoma in Canada: xoma.ca

Order Xoma in the U.S.: xomasuperfoods.com

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. Xoma Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood creamers packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods.

Xoma.ca | xomasuperfoods.com

instagram.com/xomasuperfoods/

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >40 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $35M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Social Media

https://twitter.com/nexeinnovations

https://www.facebook.com/nexeinnovations

https://www.linkedin.com/company/nexeinnovations

https://www.instagram.com/nexeinnovations

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the proposed use of proceeds, commercialization of the NEXE PODs, including the NEXE Nespresso Compatible Pod, development of the NEXE Mask, and increase production capacity, create other environmentally friendly compostable packaging opportunities, development of technologies, the potential of the Company's technology, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, consumer demand for and sentiment towards the Company's products, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.

Related Links

https://nexeinnovations.com/

