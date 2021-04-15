NEXE Engages Orca Pacific to Lead Amazon.com Store Strategy

VANCOUVER, BC, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. (TSXV: NEXE) ("NEXE" or the "Company"), a leader in plant-based materials manufacturing, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Orca Pacific ("Orca"), a full service Amazon agency. Orca will be instrumental in the development and execution of NEXE's Amazon store sales strategy for its XOMA Superfoods ("XOMA") product line.

Orca Pacific provides expertise and state-of-the-art technology to craft and carry out cutting-edge Amazon strategies. Amazon.com is the largest online retailer in North America.

"Since launching our XOMA Superfoods online store last week, the product has already sold tremendously well," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE. "By incorporating a comprehensive Amazon strategy, we plan to continue to considerably grow our direct-to-consumer, eCommerce sales channels."

NEXE has received approval to sell its fully-compostable coffee pods in the Grocery & Gourmet Food section of Amazon, which is one of Amazon's fastest growing and most popular product categories. The Company expects to be selling its pods on Amazon by May 2021 and will continue to deploy resources to increase its online presence and sales traction.

"Orca Pacific is thrilled to be partnering with XOMA Superfoods to launch and grow their brand on Amazon. Not only is XOMA jumping into one of the hottest categories on Amazon, they are doing so with sustainability at the core of their business. We look forward to helping XOMA reach more customers and spread their mission on the world's largest eCommerce platform," said Andrew Lorence, Senior Business Development Manager of Orca Pacific.

eMarketer reported that U.S. eCommerce sales will reach $794.50 billion this year, up 32.4% from 2020. (source: eMarketer.com October 12, 2020)

"eCommerce is a key component of our go-to-market strategy. NEXE pods were created not only with sustainability in mind - but convenience. The coffee pod creates the ultimate in convenience, with no clean-up, and a delicious cup of coffee ready in seconds," added Guglani. "By offering our products online, and eventually through a subscription model, we can deliver products right to our customers' doors, making it as simple as possible to enjoy superfood-enhanced coffee."

NEXE pods uses plant-based materials and can break down completely in municipal composting facilities. Over 40 billion petroleum-based single-serve coffee pods end up in landfills around the world every year, and NEXE is on a mission to eliminate this source of waste.

Order XOMA in Canada: xoma.ca

Order XOMA in the U.S.: xomasuperfoods.com

About XOMA Superfoods

XOMA Operations Inc. is a subsidiary of NEXE Innovations Inc. XOMA Superfoods produces and distributes high-quality coffee and superfood creamers packaged exclusively in single-serve, fully compostable, plant-based pods.

xoma.ca

instagram.com/xomasuperfoods/

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations Inc. is a leader in plant-based compostable technology and advanced materials manufacturing based in British Columbia, Canada. The company has developed one of the only patented, fully compostable, plant-based, single-serve coffee pods for use in leading single-serve coffee machines. The proprietary NEXE pod is designed to reduce the significant environmental impact caused by single-serve pods, >40 billion of which are discarded every year. With over $64M raised to date from equity and government funding and over five years of R&D, NEXE is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the single-serve coffee sector and beyond.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include the proposed use of proceeds, commercialization of the NEXE PODs, including the NEXE Nespresso Compatible Pod, increase production capacity, demand and/or sales of its products, create other environmentally friendly compostable packaging opportunities, development of technologies, the potential of the Company's technology, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, consumer demand for and sentiment towards the Company's products, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of Covid-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, competition, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

