NEXE Expands IP Portfolio to Drive Sustainability and Growth Across Different Markets

WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (TSXV: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a fully compostable and innovative materials company, is revolutionizing the landscape of everyday consumer products and single-use items.

NEXE has developed proprietary manufacturing technology aimed at producing compostable containers, thinned-walled multi-layer articles, and high-strength connections between compostable materials while meeting international standards.

NEXE's manufacturing technology is intended to enable the production of cost-effective, fully compostable food-grade containers and other form factors tailored to meet diverse packaging customization needs.

Examples of recent achievements include:

NEXE has designed compostable containers specifically engineered for low-pressure environments, ideal for high-altitude markets.





NEXE has introduced innovative aftermarket brew baskets compatible with existing single-serve beverage machines, enabling the use of multi-chamber capsules. For example, NEXE's high-capacity pods are designed to facilitate the convenient brewing of cocktails, such as Irish Cream Liqueur and coffee.

NEXE's intellectual property (IP) portfolio includes five recent patents in Canada and the US.

Highlights of the NEXE IP portfolio include:

U.S. Pat. No. 12,004,678 issued on June 11, 2024 , and directed to utilize an innovative filter for a coffee capsule that helps extract higher Total Dissolved Solids (TDS).





issued on , and directed to utilize an innovative filter for a coffee capsule that helps extract higher Total Dissolved Solids (TDS). U.S. Pat. No. 12,077,370 issued on September 3, 2024 , and directed to coffee capsules that incorporate an inner chamber for alcohol that mixes with brewed coffee in single-serve beverage machines.





issued on , and directed to coffee capsules that incorporate an inner chamber for alcohol that mixes with brewed coffee in single-serve beverage machines. U.S. Pat. No. 12,060,184 issued on August 13, 2024 , and directed to methods for manufacturing compostable pods that incorporate ultrasonic welding for biobased polymers.





issued on , and directed to methods for manufacturing compostable pods that incorporate ultrasonic welding for biobased polymers. U.S. Pat. No. 12,116,201 , issued on October 15 , 2024, pertains to beverage pods that hold coffee grounds and dry ingredients. These pods incorporate breakaway features that enhance brewing efficiency while eliminating the need to agglomerate food powders, such as hot chocolate, which can negatively impact shelf life and taste.





, issued on , 2024, pertains to beverage pods that hold coffee grounds and dry ingredients. These pods incorporate breakaway features that enhance brewing efficiency while eliminating the need to agglomerate food powders, such as hot chocolate, which can negatively impact shelf life and taste. CA3125915C directed to coffee pods with an internal registration plate designed to receive brewing pins of single-serve coffee machines, enabling the inclusion of more coffee grounds per pod.





directed to coffee pods with an internal registration plate designed to receive brewing pins of single-serve coffee machines, enabling the inclusion of more coffee grounds per pod. Allowed U.S. App. No. 17/570,182 is directed to methods for manufacturing compostable coffee pods using deformable protrusions for locking down lidding material. These lockdown features provide robust connections between different materials.

"In our view, NEXE is at the forefront of sustainable manufacturing, combining innovation and environmental responsibility to redefine everyday consumer products. Our proprietary technologies and diverse IP portfolio enable us to deliver fully compostable solutions that meet international standards while pushing the boundaries of what's possible in single-use products," stated Ash Guglani, President and Director of NEXE Innovations.

The continued expansion of the NEXE IP portfolio is a testament to NEXE's commitment to growth and innovation. NEXE plans to continue investing in research and development, a key part of its ongoing business strategy.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

