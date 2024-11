NEXE Innovations Announces Partnership with the Relaunched ecoBeans Coffee Brand

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce it has made a delivery to ecoBeans Coffee Inc. ("ecoBeans") that will target both retail and the office coffee services ("OCS") space.

NEXE first established its partnership with ecoBeans in 2023, and it was one of the first customers to utilize NEXE's BPI-certified compostable coffee pods. ecoBeans sold the initial product line through various channels and tested the brand at various retailers, receiving positive reviews. The limited testing opportunity at these locations allowed ecoBeans to discover a large market opportunity within the retail segment. The retail product will be available across all Nature's Fare Markets, limited Save on Foods locations, and ecoBeans' e-commerce website (http://www.ecobeans.coffee). The product for the OCS market will be sold directly to businesses and distributed through Thirst First Refreshments Inc., a leader in office coffee located in British Columbia.

The ecoBeans philosophy is about more than just sipping a great cup of coffee; it's about connecting with the earth, opening your heart to new possibilities, and living with intention. With every cup, ecoBeans hopes to inspire people to care for themselves, the planet, and the future. ecoBeans is based in Vancouver, B.C.

"We anticipated this day for months, and the moment has finally arrived! We are thrilled to relaunch ecoBeans with new packaging, ready to fulfill our clients' sustainable goals. We are excited to embark on a journey to foster connections over a cup of sustainable coffee," stated Alina Gogoescu, Founder of ecoBeans Coffee, "Here's to brewing a better future together! In partnership with NEXE Innovations and their BPI-Certified compostable coffee pods, we are excited to 'Brew More, Do More' for our planet, ourselves, and our families."

"We are looking forward to continuing our partnership with ecoBeans and excited about the initial feedback received," stated Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations, "This is a great opportunity for NEXE to increase awareness of its offerings in both the retail and OCS market segments."

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

