NEXE Innovations Expands into U.S. Market with EKOCUPS Partnership

EKOCUPS, an online and high-volume seller on Amazon, received an initial shipment of NEXE's BPI-certified compostable coffee pods

WINDSOR, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSX.V: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce a partnership with EKOCUPS (https://ekocups.com/), a high-volume online seller and Amazon retailer. This strategic entry into the largest single-serve pod market1, with a high-volume pod seller, is an important step in NEXE's growth phase. We believe our product provides a more effective and sustainable alternative to the traditional plastic recyclable pods.

EKOCUPS is a trusted name in the coffee industry, offering premium coffee products. This initial shipment includes five Keurig®*-compatible compostable single-serve coffee pod SKUs (stock keeping unit), with more SKUs to follow. The SKUs included in this first delivery are:

Classic Medium Roast

Breakfast Blend

Half Caff

Decaf Medium Roast

Hazelnut Flavored Coffee

Compostable Coffee Pods That Perform

NEXE's proprietary, BPI-certified compostable coffee pods provide customers with an eco-friendly alternative without compromising performance and price. NEXE's proprietary, best-in-class extraction method and pod technology preserve premium coffee flavors and offer a superior taste profile while addressing key challenges, such as accommodating higher coffee volumes. We expect the NEXE pod will allow premium coffee companies to expand into the growing compostable single-serve market while maintaining their premium coffee experience.

"Our partnership with EKOCUPS demonstrates the strong market appetite for compostable solutions in the United States and is our largest delivery to date," said Ash Guglani, President and Director of NEXE Innovations. "It also reflects our ability to attract major players in the coffee industry. We are poised to scale rapidly and be a leader in the shift to sustainable solutions by focusing on partnerships with larger coffee companies."

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

On behalf of the Company:

Ash Guglani

President & Director

For investor relations contact:

Kam Mangat

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

[email protected]

Office +1-604-359-4725

Mobile +1-604-359-4742

For media relations contact: [email protected]

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the potential benefits of the Nexe Pod including for premium coffee brands, the Company's overall business strategy, increases in production and revenue, and the Company's long-term growth and development plans. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for year ended May 31, 2024 under the headings "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

