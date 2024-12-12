NEXE Innovations Makes Second Delivery and Signs Multi-Year Master Manufacturing Agreement with Bridgehead Coffee

NEXE's BPI-certified compostable coffee pods provide Bridgehead Coffee with a sustainable solution to expand its offerings and help drive market share growth

WINDSOR, ON, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE", the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") (TSXV: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce a second delivery to Bridgehead Coffee ("Bridgehead"), a proudly Canadian-owned and operated business with over 40 years of history. Additionally, NEXE and Bridgehead have entered into a multi-year master manufacturing agreement, reinforcing their commitment to sustainable innovation and collaboration. The agreement initially covers 2 years. This master manufacturing agreement represents a significant milestone for our business, enabling us to scale effectively and drive growth with current and future customers.

Bridgehead Centro House 100% Compostable Coffee Pods (CNW Group/Nexe Innovations Inc.)

"NEXE is proud to strengthen our partnership with Bridgehead Coffee through this multi-year agreement, highlighting the value of our BPI-certified compostable pods and technology," said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE Innovations. "This agreement underscores the growing demand for sustainable solutions in the coffee industry and sets the stage for continued collaboration based on our shared commitment to the environment."

The latest delivery includes the same SKUs (Centro House and Bytown Boom) delivered previously and are available for purchase at select Farm Boy retail locations and on the Bridgehead website: https://www.bridgehead.ca/.

With this partnership, Bridgehead has transitioned from compostable soft-bottom coffee pods to NEXE's BPI-certified compostable coffee pods, which align with Bridgehead's dedication to high-quality coffee experiences. The NEXE fully compostable, single-use beverage pod has several key competitive features protected by patents, including innovative technology that increases the filter area (U.S. Pat. No. 12,004,678 issued on June 11, 2024), allowing for more volume per pod and increased coffee extraction, which improves taste and richness.

Bridgehead was one of the first coffeehouses in Canada to serve Fairtrade coffee. Bridgehead operates 17 coffeehouses in Ontario and is a wholesale partner with retail and grocery chains, including Costco, Whole Foods Market, Longo's, and Farm Boy. Bridgehead also sells its products through its website: https://www.bridgehead.ca/.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

On behalf of the Company:

Ash Guglani

President & Director

For investor relations contact:

Kam Mangat

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

[email protected]

Office +1-604-359-4725

Mobile +1-604-359-4742

For media relations contact: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of Bridgehead Master Manufacturing Agreement. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for year ended May 31, 2024 under the headings "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE Nexe Innovations Inc.