NEXE Innovations Receives Additional Purchase Order from U.S.-Based EKOCUPS

EKOCUPS, an online and high-volume seller on Amazon, continues to replenish stock with NEXE's BPI-certified compostable coffee pods

WINDSOR, ON, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - NEXE Innovations Inc. ("NEXE" or the "Company") (TSXV: NEXE) (Frankfurt: NX5) (OTC: NEXNF), a compostable and innovative materials company, is pleased to announce another purchase order from EKOCUPS to replenish previously ordered SKUs. EKOCUPS (https://ekocups.com/) is a well-established company based in the U.S. and sells its coffee products online and through Amazon.

In our view this latest purchase order highlights the rising demand for sustainable coffee solutions in the U.S. market. The NEXE BPI-certified compostable pods are a game changer for the coffee industry, as they allow for the convenience of a single-serve option while being eco-friendly.

Developing the compostable coffee pod was challenging, given the performance required during the brewing process and ensuring we could compete with plastic on performance and price. However, addressing these challenges led to a proprietary resin that we believe can be a suitable replacement for various plastic products across different industries.

We developed a pod structure for the compostable coffee pod that is designed to accommodate higher volumes and still provide a high-quality brewing experience. NEXE accomplished this feat through its innovative technology that increases the filter area (U.S. Pat. No. 12,004,678 issued on June 11, 2024), allowing for more volume per pod and increased coffee extraction, improving taste and richness. Internal tests show that the NEXE Pod's total dissolved solids (TDS) are up to 20% greater than other leading coffee pod brands. The Company believes that, given these key competitive features, it is well positioned to offer a compelling "pour-over" coffee experience that appeals to premium coffee brands seeking a sustainable solution.

To learn more about how NEXE is disrupting the multi-billion-dollar plastics industry: Visit Here

"EKOCUPS is an important partnership as we establish our foothold in the U.S. market. We expect volumes to continue to grow with EKOCUPS and expect to onboard more SKUs. In our view, our ability to provide a product that is designed to compete on price and performance will help us build a strong market position." said Ash Guglani, President of NEXE.

About NEXE Innovations Inc.

NEXE Innovations is focused on providing innovative compostable material solutions and packaging to the B2B segment to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals. NEXE Innovations has developed a proprietary and patented compostable material that can withstand heat, pressure, and water. Our flagship product, the NEXE Pod, a BPI-certified compostable coffee pod, showcases our material's durability and is an ideal substitute for plastic. The NEXE pod is compatible with major coffee brewing machines and is manufactured at NEXE's vertically integrated facility based in North America. Discover our innovative approach to sustainability at www.nexeinnovations.com and join our journey on social media @nexeinnovations. #compostablecoffeepods #sustainability #greentech

On behalf of the Company:

Ash Guglani

President & Director

For investor relations contact:

Kam Mangat

VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Strategy

[email protected]

Office +1-604-359-4725

Mobile +1-604-359-4742

For media relations contact: [email protected]

*NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Keurig®. Keurig® is a registered trademark of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

**NEXE Innovations Inc. is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso®. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include, but are not limited to, statements in respect of the growth of the Company's market presence, potential benefits of the Nexe Pod including for premium coffee brands, the Company's overall business strategy, increases in production and revenue, and the Company's long-term growth and development plans. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, the Company's ability to execute on its business strategy and those risks set out in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for year ended May 31, 2024 under the headings "Risk and Uncertainties". Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include receipt of necessary approvals and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

